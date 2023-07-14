In a truly remarkable display of solidarity, Linked Helper, the world's leading LinkedIn automation tool, has announced its unwavering commitment to support Ukrainian businesses during these challenging times of war. Demonstrating their dedication to the cause, Linked Helper is providing free PRO licenses to individuals and organizations in Ukraine. Moreover, the organization is actively engaged in humanitarian efforts, extending assistance to the peaceful population and abandoned animals in need.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - The complexities surrounding business operations in times of conflict do not deter Linked Helper's resolve to empower Ukrainian entrepreneurs. Since March 2022, the company has been offering free PRO licenses to Ukrainian individuals and organizations, ensuring they have access to the full suite of advanced features throughout the duration of the war. This unprecedented gesture aims to foster resilience, catalyze growth, and inspire economic revitalization in Ukraine.





In a further demonstration of their solidarity, Linked Helper actively supports two distinguished humanitarian funds operating within Ukraine (Country Intention and Rescue Now). These funds are dedicated to providing vital aid to the country's civilian population and extending compassion to abandoned animals. One of the funds has already made a significant impact, meeting the needs of over 30,000 civilians and 22 hospitals, while also extending assistance to more than 3,000 helpless animals. Their support encompasses the provision of essential supplies such as food, medication, and compassionate care, including support for special cases like disabled children.

The PRO license offers a multitude of benefits, unlocking the full potential of LinkedIn for Ukrainian users. By upgrading to PRO, users gain access to:

Unrestricted Automated Invite Sending: Send automated invites without any restrictions, expanding networks effortlessly.

Unlimited Messaging to Group Members and Event Attendees: Engage with group members and event attendees on a larger scale, fostering connections and nurturing relationships.

Hyper-Personalized Messages with Captivating Images using Uclic: Craft compelling messages enriched with captivating images, making a lasting impression and standing out in the crowd.

Enhanced Data Export Feature: Seamlessly integrate with third-party Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems by exporting profiles and message history, facilitating efficient data management and analysis.

Seamless Connectivity with Other CRM Platforms: Connect with other CRM platforms effortlessly, enabling smooth data synchronization and enhancing overall productivity.

Extended Email Scraping Tool: Extract email data from up to 100 profiles per day, expanding reach and facilitating effective lead generation.

By utilizing the PRO license, Ukrainian users can leverage the full potential of LinkedIn, unlocking new growth opportunities and driving success in a challenging business landscape.

This groundbreaking initiative by Linked Helper serves as an inspiration to the global business community, showcasing the power of unity and compassion in the face of adversity. It sets a precedent for corporate social responsibility and exemplifies the positive change businesses can instigate during times of crisis.

To qualify for the free PRO license and learn about its benefits, please follow the link.

About Linked Helper:

Linked Helper is the world's leading LinkedIn automation tool, empowering professionals to streamline their LinkedIn activities and enhance their networking capabilities. With a comprehensive range of features and a user-friendly interface, Linked Helper enables users to automate repetitive tasks, generate leads, expand their network, and unlock the full potential of LinkedIn. Linked Helper is dedicated to supporting businesses and fostering positive change in communities worldwide.

To secure the license, please contact Linked Helper support:

info@linkedhelper.com

Contact information:

Contact person: Alexander Erin, CEO

Email: Alexander.Erin@linkedhelper.com

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: USA

