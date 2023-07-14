Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of revenue with the start of the sales of Lux Silver.

Lux Partners has successfully launched its Testnet and is engaged in rigorous production-level testing for its Mainnet deployment. This marks a significant milestone in Lux Partners' ongoing commitment to drive innovation and efficiency in its operations. As of today, Consumers interested in acquiring the World's first silver-backed Non-Fungible-Token (NFT) can acquire them at Lux.Market.

Mainnet is a distributed, operational digital network that officially serves as the primary infrastructure for a particular cryptocurrency. Launching a mainnet is a critical milestone for the Silver NFT blockchain project because it signifies the project is ready for public use and real-world transactions.

Zach Kelling, CEO of Lux Partners stated, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Viscount Mining as the flagship project behind Lux Silver. This partnership is a testament to Lux Partners' confidence in the value and potential of the Silver Cliff Project. On April 5th, Lux and Viscount Mining entered into a one of kind silver forward sales agreement to add up to 5 million ounces of silver to Lux Market. This will be the World's first silver-backed Non-Fungible-Token (NFT). Based on today's price of Silver this agreement has the potential to generate substantial sales revenue for Viscount."

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount Mining stated, "We are looking forward to the monetization of our inground assets. We are currently working on innovative ways to bring additional shareholder value. This unique solution will provide non-dilutive capital which will allow us to accelerate the exploration and development of our projects."

For more information on Lux Partners, the Silver Cliff Project, or any of their initiatives, please visit Lux.Partners or contact us directly at press@lux.partners.

About Lux Partners

Lux Partners is a pioneering private equity firm committed to driving sustainable growth by investing in innovative, high-potential ventures across a diverse range of sectors. With a track record of successful investments, Lux Partners continues to create significant value for its stakeholders through strategic partnerships, rigorous due diligence, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable investment practices.

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco's Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide.

For additional information regarding the above and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

