In 2022, the Europe events exhibitions market was valued at $12.86 billion and is expected to reach $15.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present events exhibitions market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

As Europe continues to embrace the value and significance of events exhibitions in driving economic growth and fostering business opportunities, the market is poised for further expansion and innovation in the years to come.

The popularity of exhibitions and events is high in Europe, as it helps gain customers and increase exhibitors' sales. Companies continuously participate in trade fairs, exhibitions, and events due to the growth of the tourism sector and the post-pandemic business expansion. The Europe events exhibitions market grew rapidly post the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a powerful platform of marketing channels where exhibitors and visitors meet face-to-face to grow their businesses. The exhibition's main objective is to negotiate trade and exchange information/knowledge. The events market has grown due to various events during the pandemic, such as music concerts, sports events, festivals, etc.

There is growth in the market due to increased demand for entertainment events post pandemic, high disposable income, adoption of Big data analytics, development of digital technology, increased number of venues, availability of large size spaces, focus on insurance security, and business expansion marketing activities in Europe.

The demand for person-to-person meetings is rising with the growth of the overall meeting industry in Europe.

Many events and exhibitions were cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is growth in the tourism sector, which causes a continuous rise in visitors to events and exhibitions.

Informa LLP, RELX Group plc, GL Events, Messe Frankfurt, and Messe Munchen are the leading players with strong market penetration. FIERA MILANO, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, comexposium, APEX, Messe Dusseldorf GmbH, Beijing Eagle International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd., and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Many local and global players offer custom 3D stands, lighting walls, and selfie stands, which helps gain customers for sponsors and exhibitors and increases organizers' revenue.

The demand for new technology and advanced equipment to increase production and operations in various industries is rising in Europe. Thus, many large companies from various industries participate in events exhibitions and collaborate with companies offering such technologies and products to sustain the market.

SEGMENTATION FORECAST

Exhibition Market Insights (2022-2028)

B2B

Mixed

B2C

Revenue Stream Market Insights (2022-2028)

Exhibitor Fees

Services

Sponsorship Fees

Entrance Fees

Industry Market Insights (2022-2028)

Consumer Good Retail Sector

Hospitality

AFF Energy

Automotive Transportation

Industrial Sector

Entertainment

Others

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the Europe Events Exhibitions Market

