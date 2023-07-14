German researchers say gas-grid retrofits for hydrogen transport, combined with power grid expansion, could decarbonize Europe's economy, while S&P says the global ammonia trade could expand by nearly 10 times by 2050. Technische Universität Berlin researchers say a hydrogen network connecting regions with low-cost renewable potential to demand centers, electrofuel production, and cavern storage sites in Europe could reduce system costs by up to €26 billion ($29.2 billion) a year. "The presence of a new hydrogen network can reduce system costs by up to 3.4%," wrote the researchers. They say that ...

