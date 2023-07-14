CHN Energy has signed a deal to build 1 GW of offshore floating PV in China's Shandong province, while JA Solar has announced plans to raise around CNY 9 billion ($1.3 billion) to support capacity expansion. Guohua Energy Investment, a unit of CHN Energy, has signed a deal with the government of Dongying, Shandong province, to build 1 GW of offshore floating PV. The CNY 8 billion Guohua HG14 project will be installed at a water depth of 1 meters to 4 meters, 8 kilometers off the coast. Monocrystalline 550 Wp PV modules will be used, along with a 220 KV substation to connect to the local grid. ...

