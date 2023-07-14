Press release

Brussels, July 14, 2023

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2023 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 20, 2023

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first half of 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Xavier Pichon, CEO

Antoine Chouc, CFO

Koen Van Mol, Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 10:00 am CET

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first half of 2023, the presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Thursday, July 20 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 1,391 million euros in 2022 and over 3 million customers on 31 December 2022, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. As a convergent player, it provides next generation connectivity services to residential and business customers through multi-gigabits mobile, cable and optic fiber networks, also relating to the Internet of Things (IoT). Its high-performance mobile network is equipped with the latest technologies and benefits from continuous investments. As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium is also investing to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2022. The Group is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

