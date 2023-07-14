Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
14.07.23
08:02 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,030
+2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 
14-Jul-2023 / 15:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 
 
DATE: July 14, 2023 
 
 
 
The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.S.) which is an 
authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with 
the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, has been renewed as of 14.07.2023 and will be valid for the 
following year. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 257925 
EQS News ID:  1680829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2023 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
