Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
14.07.2023
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi KOL investor event: the journey for Vonjo®

Sobi KOL investor event: the journey for Vonjo®

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2023

19 July 2023

15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST, 09:30 EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2023 Following the completion of Sobi's acquisition of CTI Biopharma, Sobi's management will host a virtual KOL event.

Sarah Buckley, VP and Head of Clinical Affairs at CTI Biopharma, and Key Opinion Leader, Dr John Mascarenhas, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will discuss the clinical and commercial opportunity of CTI Biopharma's lead asset, Vonjo (pacritinib).

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3805421/2190581.pdf

Sobi KOL investor event the journey for Vonjo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-kol-investor-event-the-journey-for-vonjo-301877629.html

