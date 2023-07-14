Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on July 12, 2023:

Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd

1. Summary of the notification

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported in a notification dated July 12, 2023, that on July 10, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On July 10, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 11,951,409 shares with voting rights, representing 4.90% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 8.89 (20,787,122 shares) in the previous notification dated April 11, 2023, based on the total outstanding number of shares issued by the company at that time (233,846,153).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Public Sector Pension Investment Board 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400

Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 5E9 PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd 10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor London SW1E 5DH

United Kingdom

Date on which the threshold is crossed

July 10, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Public Sector Pension Investment Board 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd 20,787,122 11,951,409 0 4.90% 0.00% Subtotal 20,787,122 11,951,409 4.90% TOTAL 11,951,409 0 4.90% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULAT E 11,951,409 4.90%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada), by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

