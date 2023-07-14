TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
14 JULY 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Friday 11 August 2023 at 10.30am.
The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
