Recharge Pakistan Project Receives $77.8 Million Funding Boost From the Green Climate Fund, United States Agency for International Development, the Coca-Cola Foundation and World Wildlife Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has announced $66 million in funding to support the Government of Pakistan's efforts to reduce the twin climate impacts of flooding and drought and improve resilience in some of the country's most vulnerable communities. Titled "Recharge Pakistan: Building Pakistan's Resilience to Climate Change through Ecosystem-Based Adaptation for Integrated Flood Risk Management," the initiative is the largest investment at the national level to-date in an ecosystem-based approach to flood and water resources management.

The new 7-year project brings together a broad set of funders to help reduce the vulnerability of people and ecosystems in Pakistan to the impacts of climate change following the devastating floods of the past year-which submerged one-third of the country and displaced millions. In addition to the GCF funding, the project is supported through a further $12 million investment and technical support from, collectively, The Coca-Cola Foundation, The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and WWF-Pakistan.

The project represents a deep commitment to addressing climate impacts in vulnerable communities and will transform the country's approach to flood and water resource management in local watershed sites in the Indus Basin river system. Further, by taking a nature-based approach to the problem, it will create benefits to communities beyond climate resilience.

"Recent years have brought an unprecedented series of climate disasters that touched every corner of the globe. The 2022 floods in Pakistan were among the most searing and severe. Our hearts go out to all who lost friends and loved ones," said Carter Roberts, President and CEO of WWF-US. "The funding announced by the GCF alongside the commitments from The Coca-Cola Foundation and USAID marks a decisive step towards addressing the challenges faced by communities experiencing climate impacts first and worst. And while no intervention can fully protect against future climate disasters, the nature-based solutions funded through this investment will help local communities in Pakistan restore what was lost and build resilience to help withstand our shared climate future. WWF thanks the Government of Pakistan and looks forward to working with them and partners to implement this important initiative."

Recharge Pakistan is a collaboration among: Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC); the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) under the Ministry of Water Resources; local communities in DI Khan, the Ramak Watershed, and Manchar Lake; GCF; USAID; The Coca-Cola Foundation; and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The program encompasses three vital components: demonstrating the effectiveness of ecosystem-based adaptation and green infrastructure, promoting its adoption via an improved enabling environment, and enhancing community resilience in Pakistan's Indus Basin. This will be achieved through:

Restoration and reforestation of 14,215 hectares of forests and wetlands

Rehabilitation 34 km of water flow paths and channels

Development of 127 recharge basins and retention areas

Strengthening the climate resilience of 7 local businesses in the agriculture and forests sectors

Together, project interventions will directly benefit more than 680,000 people and indirectly benefit more than 7 million people.



