CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Announces Election of Two New Board Members

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / CreditRiskMonitor® (OTCQX:CRMZ) conducted its Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 12, 2023 and Dr. Brigitte Muehlmann and Mrs. Lisa Reisman were elected as new members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Muehlmann and Mrs. Reisman replace former Directors, Messrs. Andrew Melnick and Richard Lippe, who chose not to stand for re-election.

Mike Flum, CEO & President, said, "We would like to thank Andrew and Richard for their outstanding service to CreditRiskMonitor and its shareholders during their time as Directors. Andrew has served as a Director since March 2005 and we sincerely appreciate his dedication over the past eighteen years. Richard became a Director in May 2020 and was instrumental in providing insight and advice as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish them well in all future endeavors and they remain as friends and advisors to the Company.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Lisa and Brigitte as our newly elected Directors. Their domain experience and wealth of knowledge are great additions to our Board and we are excited to collaborate with them as we enter our 25th year of operations in 2024."

Background of Arriving CreditRiskMonitor® Board Members

Dr. Brigitte Muehlmann has been a director since July 2023. She is currently a Professor at Babson College and an Adjunct Professor at Texas A&M University School of Law. She serves as a Director of Babson Global, Inc., and the USA Branch of the International Fiscal Association. Entrepreneurial leaders are a perennial focus for Dr. Muehlmann and she aims to contribute to sustainable business success. Her research is centered on design and opportunities for both human and technological innovation in accounting and taxation. She teaches MBA courses in financial and sustainability reporting and analysis as well as operating and expanding businesses in global markets. Brigitte developed expertise in serving international businesses at Ernst & Young in Vienna and on the entrepreneurial services team in Boston, as a member of the global tax team at PwC in Boston, and at Kearney in New York before turning to a full-time career in academia. Dr. Muehlmann is a dual Austrian-American citizen holding a Ph.D. and an MSBA degree from the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) in Austria, an MST degree from Bentley University, and a CPA license.

Lisa Reisman has been a director since July 2023. She is currently co-founder and CEO of MetalMiner. With a background in physical metal trading, management consulting and executive leadership, Lisa has a proven entrepreneurial track record. Through her Companies' Insights platform, they offer a SaaS solution across the full range of industrial metals, including global data points. Detailed should-cost models and forecasts provide buying organizations with price data on the industrial metals that companies actually buy and not just the ingot prices which trade on public exchanges. Before founding MetalMiner, she was Managing Director and CEO of Azul Partners in Chicago and worked as a Senior Manager for both Deloitte Consulting and Arthur Andersen Consulting. She holds an MPA in management and public policy from New York University and a BA in journalism and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor® (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. The products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively.

The Company's newest platform, SupplyChainMonitor, leverages its financial risk analytics expertise to create a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. Users can assess counterparty risks at the aggregate and granular levels under a variety of categories including geography and industry, as well as customized, customer-specific configurations. The platform features mapping capabilities with real-time weather/natural disaster event overlays as well as customizable news notifications, reports, and charts.

Our subscribers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide, use the Company's timely news alerts, research, and reports on public and private companies to make important risk decisions. The Company's comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide are published through its web-based platform and feature detailed analyses of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analysis, corporate issuer ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), as well as the Company's proprietary bankruptcy analytics: the FRISK® and PAYCE® scores. One of the FRISK® scoring model's exclusive input features is the aggregate risk sentiment of our subscribers based on their crowdsourced usage behaviors resulting in the improved classification of bankruptcy risk for the riskiest corporations and boosting overall accuracy.

The Company, through its Trade Contributor Program, receives confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers every month. This trade receivable data is parsed, processed, aggregated, and finally reported to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties, without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The Trade Contributor Program's current trade credit file processes nearly $3 trillion of transaction data annually.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties, and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

