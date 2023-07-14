ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Acquistion Of AI Firm QHP Corporation

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) IDGlobal Corp. is proud to announce the acquisition of QHP Corporation (www.qhp.ai) and provide the following Executive Summary:

Leveraging AI-Enabled Business Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency and ROI with QHP

Introduction:

In the prevailing dynamic commercial landscape, corporations across various sectors are relentlessly pursuing inventive solutions to streamline operations, curtail expenditures, and optimize return on investment (ROI). QHP deploys AI-Driven Business Optimization, utilizing the potency of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to resolve operational challenges, automate routine tasks, and encourage data-centric decision-making. Engaging with us provides businesses the key to unlocking substantial advantages, outpacing competitors, and attaining unparalleled levels of efficiency and ROI.

Strategic Diagnosis and Operational Refinement:

The initial step in the QHP methodology is a thorough examination of client pain points and operational inefficiencies. Via engaging dialogues and consultations with domain specialists, we pinpoint areas ripe for AI-induced automation and operational enhancement. This rigorous appraisal enables us to customize our solutions, ensuring they align perfectly with each client's specific challenges and goals.

Implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA):

QHP leverages state-of-the-art RPA technologies to automate monotonous and deterministic tasks within our clients' organizations. By utilizing software robots, we refine processes, curtail inaccuracies, and optimize resource allocation. This automation accelerates productivity, mitigates operational expenditures, and reallocates human resources to more strategic, value-adding roles.

Comprehensive Cost Evaluation and ROI Appraisal:

QHP conducts an in-depth cost evaluation, encompassing the development, implementation, maintenance, and continuous improvement of AI-enabled solutions. With a transparent understanding of the real cost of automation, we empower our clients to accurately appraise ROI potential. Our team of seasoned AI practitioners collaborates closely with clients to elucidate technology's applications and quantify anticipated returns, facilitating informed decision-making.

Collaborative Integration and Interdepartmental Cohesion:

QHP solutions catalyze collaboration and foster interdepartmental cohesion within client organizations. Through the utilization of AI-derived insights, businesses can perceive the interconnected impact of different departments. This comprehension cultivates effective decision-making, seamless workflows, and heightened operational efficiency. Our services foster a culture of cooperation, dismantling barriers and promoting cross-functional knowledge sharing.

Unstructured Data Leverage and Signal Analysis:

We acknowledge the significance of data in various forms, capitalizing on both structured and unstructured data sources. With sophisticated AI techniques, we extract actionable insights from diverse data pools, including customer feedback, comments, and other unstructured sources. These insights offer critical context for understanding market trends, customer preferences, and business performance. By efficiently leveraging unstructured data and analyzing data signals, we equip our clients to make data-centric decisions that enhance ROI.

Promotion of a Data-Centric Mindset and Acceleration of Innovation:

QHP stimulates a data-centric ethos within client organizations, fostering an environment conducive to innovation. By endorsing data-driven perspectives, businesses can discover new insights, identify latent opportunities, and drive continuous improvement. Our AI-facilitated solutions enable clients to explore challenges through a data-centric lens, thereby promoting optimization, innovation, and the establishment of market competitiveness.

Conclusion:

QHP presents businesses with the capability to unlock operational efficiency, minimize costs, and maximize ROI. Through strategic diagnosis, operational refinement, RPA implementation, comprehensive cost analysis, and data-driven decision-making, we equip organizations to reach their desired efficiency and success levels. By partnering with us, businesses can harness the transformative power of AI, gaining a competitive advantage and paving the way to a future marked by heightened productivity and profitability. "Through this acquisition, IDGlobal Corp. has recognized the immense potential for AI-driven transformation in industries such as energy, medical, and real estate. Together, we will act as catalysts for groundbreaking shifts within these sectors, streamlining operations, driving unprecedented efficiencies, and significantly reducing costs. Our shared vision and commitment to technological progression will lead us to a future of profound growth and prosperity, where businesses can fully harness the power of AI to thrive in an increasingly dynamic marketplace," states QHP Director Dr. Osman Janjua.

Please Contact us FOR INFO INCLUDING NDA, AND TO DISCUSS MORE DETAILED PROJECT SCOPE, SLA'S AND BUDGET PROPOSALS AT INFO@QHP.AI.

IDGC's Plan of Operations.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

