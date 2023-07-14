Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 22:02
National Diversity Council: 2023 National Latino Leaders To Be Honored at the 8th Annual National Latino Leadership Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / National Diversity Council

The Council for Latino Workplace Equity (CLWE), an initiative under the National Diversity Council, will host the Eighth Annual National Latino Leadership Conference virtually via Whova on Tuesday, Sept. 19th and Wednesday, Sept. 20th, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CT. This year's theme is "Escalando y Superando (Rising and Overcoming): The Stories of Our Leaders."

The 2023 National Latino Leaders list highlights individuals who have achieved success in their careers while paving the way for other Latinos to advance in the corporate arena. These individuals contribute to creating and promoting a culture where Latino talent is supported and leveraged for organizational success. They demonstrate leadership excellence and high visibility in the Latino community and maintain a record of professional accomplishments.

"We must recognize and honor our National Latino Leaders for rising in leadership and overcoming various obstacles in their workplaces and communities," said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council. "The honorees represent the diversity and strength of the Latino culture and are exemplary individuals paving the way for the Latino community at large."

2023 National Latino Leaders Award

Marco Martinez
Director, Vendor Risk Management
CenterPoint Energy

Omar Guzman
Emergency Medicine Physician
Vituity

Julio Cruz
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Specialist
Saint Joseph Health System

James Sanchez
Director of Business Development & Senior Commercial Lender
WeStreet Federal Credit Union

Gilbert Alonzo
Vice President, Performance Excellence and Reporting
PSCU

Jesús Trivino
Senior Director, Industry Relations & Global Latin
TIDAL

Pedro Turushina
Vice President
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando

Mark Delp
Branch Manager
Impact Wealth Management

Jesse Gutierrez
Founder & CEO
Hymn Consulting LLC

Dr. Armando Orduna
Executive Director
Latinos For Education-Texas

Rudy Garza
CEO
CPS Energy

Dr. Yerko Sepulveda
Director of Community Engagement and Belonging
Porter-Gaud School

Brigitta Toruño
CEO and Founder
UNO Translations and Communications, LLC

Christy Pacini
Vice President, Global Human Resources
SBA Communications

Niki Tapia
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
City of Chandler | City Manager's Office

Melissa Mendez
Director of Early Childhood Programs
Wheeler Health

Keila Lopez
Associate Professor, Pediatrics Director, Transition Medicine,
Division of Pediatric Cardiology
Texas Children's Hospital

Ellen Flores
Senior Operations Manager
One Call

Sineria Ordóñez
Vice-President, External Affairs Market Manager and
National Hispanic Business Development Manager
Comerica Bank

Cristina Lopez
Senior Vice President - Human Resources
VillageMD

Yazmin Castellano
Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD-USF)
Consultant & DEI Program Coordinator

Lori Castillo Martinez
Executive Vice President and Chief Equality Officer
Salesforce

Suzanne Ruiz
Vice President and Editor in Chief
Sorenson

Camila Casale
Chief Marketing Officer
Sorenson

Martha Pretelt
SVP, COO Business Management & Strategic Initiatives
FIS

Registration for The 8th Annual Latino Leadership Conference is currently open and can be purchased starting at $249 for non-partners and $299 for partners at www.clwe.org. For more information about this event please contact: Emily Pfister at emily.pfister@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About The National Diversity Council
A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the Council for Latino Equity Council
The Council for Latino Workplace Equity is a resource and platform to foster workplace equity for Latino talent. It highlights the pertinent issues concerning Latinos in the workplace in order to advance equal opportunities and incite change within organizations. For information about the CLWE is available at www.clwe.org.

Media Contact
Kamaria Monmouth
Sr. Communications Specialist
National Diversity Council
kamaria.monmouth@nationaldiversitycouncil.org

National Diversity Council, Friday, July 14, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Diversity Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: National Diversity Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-diversity-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: National Diversity Council

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768085/2023-National-Latino-Leaders-To-Be-Honored-at-the-8th-Annual-National-Latino-Leadership-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
