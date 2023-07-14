National Diversity Council: 2023 National Latino Leaders To Be Honored at the 8th Annual National Latino Leadership Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / National Diversity Council

The Council for Latino Workplace Equity (CLWE), an initiative under the National Diversity Council, will host the Eighth Annual National Latino Leadership Conference virtually via Whova on Tuesday, Sept. 19th and Wednesday, Sept. 20th, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CT. This year's theme is "Escalando y Superando (Rising and Overcoming): The Stories of Our Leaders."

The 2023 National Latino Leaders list highlights individuals who have achieved success in their careers while paving the way for other Latinos to advance in the corporate arena. These individuals contribute to creating and promoting a culture where Latino talent is supported and leveraged for organizational success. They demonstrate leadership excellence and high visibility in the Latino community and maintain a record of professional accomplishments.

"We must recognize and honor our National Latino Leaders for rising in leadership and overcoming various obstacles in their workplaces and communities," said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council. "The honorees represent the diversity and strength of the Latino culture and are exemplary individuals paving the way for the Latino community at large."

2023 National Latino Leaders Award

Marco Martinez

Director, Vendor Risk Management

CenterPoint Energy

Omar Guzman

Emergency Medicine Physician

Vituity

Julio Cruz

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Specialist

Saint Joseph Health System

James Sanchez

Director of Business Development & Senior Commercial Lender

WeStreet Federal Credit Union

Gilbert Alonzo

Vice President, Performance Excellence and Reporting

PSCU

Jesús Trivino

Senior Director, Industry Relations & Global Latin

TIDAL

Pedro Turushina

Vice President

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando

Mark Delp

Branch Manager

Impact Wealth Management

Jesse Gutierrez

Founder & CEO

Hymn Consulting LLC

Dr. Armando Orduna

Executive Director

Latinos For Education-Texas

Rudy Garza

CEO

CPS Energy

Dr. Yerko Sepulveda

Director of Community Engagement and Belonging

Porter-Gaud School

Brigitta Toruño

CEO and Founder

UNO Translations and Communications, LLC

Christy Pacini

Vice President, Global Human Resources

SBA Communications

Niki Tapia

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

City of Chandler | City Manager's Office

Melissa Mendez

Director of Early Childhood Programs

Wheeler Health

Keila Lopez

Associate Professor, Pediatrics Director, Transition Medicine,

Division of Pediatric Cardiology

Texas Children's Hospital

Ellen Flores

Senior Operations Manager

One Call

Sineria Ordóñez

Vice-President, External Affairs Market Manager and

National Hispanic Business Development Manager

Comerica Bank

Cristina Lopez

Senior Vice President - Human Resources

VillageMD

Yazmin Castellano

Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD-USF)

Consultant & DEI Program Coordinator

Lori Castillo Martinez

Executive Vice President and Chief Equality Officer

Salesforce

Suzanne Ruiz

Vice President and Editor in Chief

Sorenson

Camila Casale

Chief Marketing Officer

Sorenson

Martha Pretelt

SVP, COO Business Management & Strategic Initiatives

FIS



Registration for The 8th Annual Latino Leadership Conference is currently open and can be purchased starting at $249 for non-partners and $299 for partners at www.clwe.org. For more information about this event please contact: Emily Pfister at emily.pfister@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About The National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the Council for Latino Equity Council

The Council for Latino Workplace Equity is a resource and platform to foster workplace equity for Latino talent. It highlights the pertinent issues concerning Latinos in the workplace in order to advance equal opportunities and incite change within organizations. For information about the CLWE is available at www.clwe.org.

Media Contact

Kamaria Monmouth

Sr. Communications Specialist

National Diversity Council

kamaria.monmouth@nationaldiversitycouncil.org





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Diversity Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: National Diversity Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-diversity-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: National Diversity Council

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768085/2023-National-Latino-Leaders-To-Be-Honored-at-the-8th-Annual-National-Latino-Leadership-Conference