Whole Foods Market Foundations: $25,000 Fund Donors Help Fund Income-Generating Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Smallholder Farmers Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Suppliers of Whole Foods Market are empowering microentrepreneurs with economic opportunity. These generous brands fund microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty so they can start or expand a small business, often home-based. With a small loan of around $200, an entrepreneur can purchase essential needs for their small ventures, such as products for a food stand, equipment for a sewing business, or tools for a small-scale farm. ?Profits from their microbusinesses provide these entrepreneurs the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, one loan at a time.

Supporting brands are invited to help further our mission by funding additional microloans. Brands that donate $25,000 in July to fund microcredit are recognized as members of Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. This month's generous donors include Ben & Jerry's and So Delicious Dairy Free.

So Delicious Dairy Free

Since 2015, So Delicious Dairy Free has been committed to funding opportunity through Whole Planet Foundation. As a repeat 2023 donor, their $50,000 commitment this year will help fund an additional 270 microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty. With a small microloan, microentrepreneurs can start or develop a business, often home-based, to support themselves and their families. "So Delicious Dairy Free is on a mission to show what's possible when everyone has an equal seat at the table. This means advocating for a more inclusive economy and creating economic opportunities for marginalized communities. We are proud to support Whole Planet Foundation and their mission to alleviate global poverty through microfinance", says Virginia Kelly, VP of Marketing for So Delicious Dairy Free.

Ben & Jerry's

Since 2020, Ben & Jerry's has a business model of linked prosperity. Their social mission is to work towards their goal to create positive change in the world from inside the pint out, starting with responsible sourcing and support of their suppliers. As a $25,000 Poverty is Unnecessary Fund member in 2023, they extend that support in the form of microloans to microentrepreneurs living in poverty all around the globe.

Whole Planet Foundation's $25,000 donors believe Poverty is Unnecessary. That's why they support our mission to empower microentrepreneurs with income-generating opportunities, like Margaret a microcredit client from Uganda. Watch the video about Margaret's inspiring story and how you can help support our work here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768097/25000-Fund-Donors-Help-Fund-Income-Generating-Opportunities-for-Entrepreneurs-and-Smallholder-Farmers-Around-the-World