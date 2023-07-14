Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Neural"), an ethnobotanical drug-discovery and development company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced rights offering which expired on July 7, 2023 (the "Rights Offering").

In connection with the closing of the Rights Offering, the Company issued 5,595,992 common shares in the capital of Neural (the "Neural Shares") at the subscription price of $0.03 per Neural Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $167,880. The Company received subscriptions for 2,070,063 Neural Shares pursuant to the basic subscription privilege and 3,525,929 Neural Shares pursuant to the additional subscription privilege. The total number of issued and outstanding Neural Shares upon completion of the Rights Offering is 45,065,312.

Ian Campbell, CEO of Neural commented: "We thank all the participants in the Rights Offering for their support and confidence in Neural. The funds in the Rights Offering will help us to strengthen our balance sheet and advance our mission of battling the mental health and addiction epidemic. We continue to work towards completing the concurrent private placement and invite any investors who qualify as accredited investors to participate. Together we can make strides in unlocking the secrets of ancient civilizations in solving modern day healthcare challenges."

To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, no directors, officers and insiders of the Company purchased Neural Shares pursuant to the Rights Offering. To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, no person became a new shareholder holding more than 10% of the Neural Shares upon closing of the Rights Offering.

The proceeds of the Rights Offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes and administrative expenses.

The Company has received a number of subscriptions for its private placement ("Private Placement") that was announced in the Company's press releases dated June 20, 2023 and June 13, 2023 and continues to work towards closing. The Company will provide further updates in regard to the anticipated closing date of the concurrent Private Placements by way of a press release.

Neural Shares offered pursuant to the Private Placement will be offered to persons resident in Canada who qualify as "accredited investors" under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and may be offered to persons who reside outside of Canada who qualify under prospectus exemptions in those jurisdictions. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder's fees and issue finder warrants to arm's length finders, consisting of: (i) cash finder's fees of up to 8% per cent of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement; and (ii) finder warrants in an amount equal to up to 8% of the number of Neural Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Neural Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Private Placement.

Certain insiders, affiliates and associates (as those terms are defined under relevant securities legislation) of Neural may acquire Neural Shares pursuant to the Private Placements. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and administrative expenses, and to fund the Company's research and development programs.

Investment in securities of Neural shall be considered highly speculative and anyone considering purchasing such securities should consult their financial advisors and review the Company's continuous disclosure record on www.sedar.com .

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural is a drug-discovery company focusing on plant-based active substances with the goal of delivering beneficial, over-the-counter dietary supplements and psychedelic-based therapeutic medicines to treat serious mental ailments where no significant treatment is available today. Neural's key ingredient is mescaline derived from cacti. Neural has established a supply chain in Peru to source certain specimen of mescaline-containing cacti, such as the San Pedro cactus, and has applied for requisite permits with National Service for Forest and Wildlife or Servicio Nacional Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre ("SERFOR"), to permit it to collect wild species of cacti within Peru for research purposes. Neural is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Campbell

Chief Executive Officer

T: +1 (647) 697-6875

E: icampbell@neuraltherapeutics.ca

Marc Lakmaaker

T: +1 (647) 289-6640

E: mlakmaaker@gmail.com

W: www.neuraltherapeutics.ca

