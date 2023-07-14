Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell Speaks at Columbus Business First's Women of Influence Awards Reception

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell speaks with Columbus Business First Assistant Managing Editor Eleanor Kennedy at the Women of Influence Awards Reception.

Columbus Business First held its inaugural Women of Influence Awards reception at the Westin Great Southern Hotel in Columbus this week. The reception celebrated 27 Central Ohio businesswomen who are having an impact on their organizations, bettering the community by giving back and helping foster the next generation of leaders by acting as advisers and mentors.

Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell served as keynote speaker at the sold-out event and participated in an interview hosted by Columbus Business First Assistant Managing Editor Eleanor Kennedy. During her talk, Boswell highlighted her more than 30 years of experience in the personal care industry and offered advice to other women leaders seeking to take the next step in their careers.

See the full list of the 27 honorees below and get more information about this year's inaugural Women of Influence Awards here.

Businesswoman of the year

Karen Jefferson Morrison, president, OhioHealth Foundation; senior vice president, OhioHealth

Community champion

Amy Albery, CEO, Wallick Communities

Corrine Burger, managing director, JPMorgan Chase

Darci Congrove, managing director, GBQ

Natalie Pantalos, director of external relations and community affairs, Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Entrepreneur

Bhakti Bania, CEO, BBCO

Sheri Chaney Jones, founder and president, Measurement Resources Company; founder and CEO, SureImpact Inc.

Merry Korn, CEO, Pearl Interactive Network Inc.

Catherine Lang-Cline, president and co-creator, Portfolio Creative

Mentor

Lisa Banks, director, ECDI Women's Business Center of Central Ohio

Nichole Dunn, CEO, Flying Horse Farms

Emily Foote, area manager, Bechtel Corp.

Rachel Kleit, associate dean of faculty affairs, College of Engineering / Professor of City and Regional Planning, Knowlton School of Architecture, Ohio State University

Nonprofit leader

Rebecca Butler, executive vice president, Columbus State Community College

Lisa Courtice, CEO, United Way of Central Ohio

Rachel Finney, CEO, Columbus Humane

Kari Jones, CEO, Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio

Lark Mallory, CEO, Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County

Tammy Wharton, CEO, Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland

Trailblazer

Lori Bongiorno, managing principal, studio lead - mixed use, MA Design

Michelle Crandall, city manager, city of Hilliard

Lindsay Karas Stencel, partner, Thompson Hine LLP

Vinita Mehra, director and leader, Global Business Practice, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter

Sarah Perez, firm managing partner, Perez Morris LLC

Christina Perry, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, Forge Biologics

Jo Ann Quinif, chief client officer, Diamond Hill

Rising star

Amanda Reed, senior consultant, Centric Consulting



