Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) (the "Company" or "DevvStream"), a leading carbon credit generation firm specializing in technology solutions, announces that further to its news release dated May 1, 2023, it is extending the term of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

The Incentive Program was announced on May 1, 2023 and is intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 6,957,348 outstanding subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "Eligible Warrants") of the Company. Previously, the Company offered holders of Eligible Warrants the right to receive one new subordinate voting share purchase warrant (a "New Warrant") for each two Eligible Warrants exercised between May 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (the "Term"). Each New Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one additional subordinate voting share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Share until June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2023, the initial expiry of the Term, 85,000 New Warrants had been issued pursuant to the Incentive Program.

The Company is now extending the Term so that holders of Eligible Warrants will have until August 31, 2023 to participate in the Incentive Program. Each New Warrant now issued for every two Eligible Warrants exercised before August 31, 2023 will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Share until August 31, 2025.

All other terms of the Incentive Program, including instructions on how to participate in the Incentive Program, remain the same as first disclosed in the Company's May 1, 2023 news release.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

