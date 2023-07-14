Anzeige
Samstag, 15.07.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 22:12
18 Leser
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

CONTACTS:
Josh Gelinas (Media) Scott Anthony (Investors)
Vice President, Communications Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(704) 807-3703 (704) 557-4633
Josh.Gelinas@cokeconsolidated.com Scott.Anthony@cokeconsolidated.com

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. For over 121 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "COKE." More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

-Enjoy Coca-Cola-


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
