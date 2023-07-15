Goat Industries Ltd.: Goat Industries Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goat Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT) announce that pursuant to receipt of shareholder approval on July 11, 2023, the Company will be consolidating its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share(s)") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Share for each one hundred (100) pre-Consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation") effective July 20, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The Company's name and trading symbol will remain the unchanged.



The Consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding Shares being reduced from 328,167,950 pre-Consolidated Shares to approximately 3,281,680 post-Consolidation Shares. The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on July 19, 2023.

New ISIN: CA38021J2020

New CUSIP: 38021J202



No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractions of a Share less than one half will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Any fractions of at least one half will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fraction shares. Shareholders of record as at the Record Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of existing share certificate(s) evidencing pre-Consolidation Shares for new share certificate(s) representing the number of post-Consolidation Shares to which they are entitled, as soon as practicable following Record Date.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES

Goat Industries is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies and assets operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lawrence Hay, CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

GOAT Industries Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: alex@goatindustries.co

Phone: 604-687-2038

