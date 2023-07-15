LOCOMEX, INC.: LOCOMeX Bags Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award for 2023

LOCOMeX Inc, a renowned leader in advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions, is proud to be named a winner of the esteemed Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Awards for 2023. This award reaffirms LOCOMeX's position as an industry leader, continuously pushing the boundaries of analytics technology and providing transformative solutions for growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Locomex Bags Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Awards for 2023



The Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Awards is highly regarded as one of the most esteemed accolades in the analytics industry, honoring companies across various sectors that have showcased outstanding utilization of analytics to enhance decision-making processes, optimize operations, and achieve significant business outcomes.

LOCOMeX Inc's relentless commitment to delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry. Through its state-of-the-art AI-powered advanced data analytics techniques, LOCOMeX has empowered businesses around the globe to unlock the power of data and gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making and contribute to Sustainability measures.

"We are absolutely delighted to receive the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award, a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team," said Ayo Jemiri, Founder & CEO at LOCOMeX Inc. "This prestigious recognition affirms our mission to provide our clients with transformative analytics solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and innovation."

The award highlights LOCOMeX Inc's remarkable achievements in utilizing analytics to generate actionable insights, optimize business processes, and gain a competitive edge in the market. The company's groundbreaking solutions have been instrumental in enabling organizations to improve operational efficiencies, optimize supply chain sustainability strategies and maximize revenue growth.

LOCOMeX Inc's win at the Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Awards 2023 reaffirms its position as a leader in the analytics industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.

For more information about LOCOMeX Inc and its award-winning AI-powered data-driven analytics solutions, please visit www.locomexgroup.com.

About LOCOMeX Inc.

LOCOMeX was founded under the belief that everyone deserves transparency and equal access to opportunities in the supply chain. Our vision is to empower suppliers and drastically reduce economic inequality & greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by increasing, widening, and greening the global supply chain through local content, supplier diversity, and ESG policies. As a result, ALL communities can thrive.



