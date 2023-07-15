Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier And TLF, Gym-To-Street Wear Heavyweight, Announce Their Partnership Entering UFC 291, On July 29th Vs. Justin Gaethje.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2023 / TLF Apparel, a renowned athletic apparel company known for its commitment to quality, fit, and performance and its innovative Gym-to-Street Lifestyle Clothing, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with UFC Superstar Dustin Poirier.



Dustin Poirier And TLF Apparel (Gym-To-Street Wear Heavyweight) Announce Partnership

Dustin Poirier UFC Superstar Joins Forces With TLF Apparel As An Exclusive Team Athlete. This partnership between Dustin and TLF marks a new era setting the stage for innovative and exiting Gym-To-Street Wear Collaborations.

Poirier, one of the most electrifying athletes in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world, has signed a year-long endorsement deal with TLF, becoming the face of the brand as an exclusive TLF Athlete.

This exciting collaboration comes just in time for Poirier's highly anticipated BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje on July 29th for UFC 291. With this partnership, TLF reinforces its dedication to supporting exceptional athletes who embody the brand's core values of perseverance, strength, and determination.

As a leading figure in the UFC lightweight division, Dustin Poirier has captivated audiences around the globe with his incredible skills, relentless work ethic, and charismatic personality. Recognizing his impact inside and outside the octagon, TLF is proud to align with Poirier and support him on his journey to greatness.

TLF, which stands for Take Life Further, is renowned for its cutting-edge designs, high-performance fabrics, and unequaled fit, function, and comfort, with an uncompromising commitment to empowering athletes and individuals from all walks of life to push beyond their limits to Redefine Impossible. The brand's mission aligns seamlessly with Poirier's pursuit of excellence, making this partnership a natural fit.

With this collaboration, TLF will work closely with Dustin Poirier to develop a signature line of performance and lifestyle apparel that reflects his unique style and indomitable spirit. This collection will not only cater to the needs of athletes but also inspire individuals from all walks of life to embrace a lifestyle of fitness, training, confidence, and determination.

"Dustin Poirier is a true force of nature both inside and outside the MMA world," said Chris Ferguson, Founder & CEO for TLF. "We are honored to have him as a TLF Athlete, and we believe his relentless pursuit of greatness perfectly embodies our brand ethos. Together, we will continue to redefine what it means to Take Life Further."

Dustin Poirier expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "I'm thrilled to be joining forces with TLF. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my values, and I have been a true fan of their clothes...wearing them for years prior to our partnership. Together, we will inspire others to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness. I'm excited to collaborate on a signature line representing my style and motivating athletes and individuals to give their all."

The partnership between Dustin Poirier and TLF marks a new era for both parties, setting the stage for innovative collaborations and empowering initiatives. Fans can expect exciting announcements, exclusive content, and limited-edition merchandise as Poirier prepares to step into the octagon against Justin Gaethje.

For more information about TLF and to stay up to date with the latest news on Dustin Poirier's partnership, please visit www.TLFapparel.com or follow TLF Apparel on @TLFapparel.

ABOUT TLF APPAREL:

TLF is a leading athletic apparel company dedicated to empowering individuals to push past their boundaries and limitations to TAKE LIFE FURTHER while REDEFINING IMPOSSIBLE. Pioneering a new category in athletic and lifestyle apparel called Gym-To-Street Wear, TLF products are engineered utilizing cutting-edge designs, premium high-performance fabrics, and an unwavering commitment to quality. TLF provides athletes the tools they need to excel through their most demanding training sessions while carrying them through the rest of their day (wherever life takes you). For more information, visit www.TLFapparel.com or follow TLF on social @TLFapparel.



Contact Information

Ashely Pfaff

Brand Manager

ashley.pfaff@tlfapparel.com

(954) 204-0317

Ikroop Khanna

Sr. Influencer / Athlete Rep & Performance Analyst Social Media Division

ikroop.khanna@tlfapparel.com

(954) 204-0297

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4_x0GWHSis

SOURCE: TLF Apparel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768168/Dustin-Poirier-UFC-Superstar-Joins-Forces-With-TLF-Apparel-as-an-Exclusive-Team-Athlete