Re:NewCell AB: Change in Leadership Team at Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Toby Lawton, CFO at Renewcell AB (publ), has announced that he will leave his position for a similar position in another company. Toby will continue to work as CFO until a successor has been appointed or at the latest until the end of the year.

"Toby has been an appreciated and valuable member of the management team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for the work he has done and the commitment he has shown", says Patrik Lundström, CEO.

Renewcell will start the recruitment process for a new CFO immediately.

Contact

Patrik Lundström

CEO

patrik.lundstrom@renewcell.com

+46 76 183 47 17

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.



Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Change in leadership team at Renewcell

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768179/Change-in-Leadership-Team-at-Renewcell