Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2023) - Hawaii Pacific Property Management, a leading property management company in Oahu, is revolutionizing the field by leveraging advanced technologies and offering unique guarantees to ensure the success of property owners and realtors.

The property management landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade, and Hawaii Pacific Property Management is at the forefront of this transformation. With the availability of time-saving apps and innovative tools, property managers today have unprecedented resources.

One of the critical advancements is the integration of background check apps that allow potential tenants to apply with a single click. These apps streamline the screening process by automatically sending credit and background check results to the property manager's email. Additionally, automated rent payment systems provide a convenient and secure way to handle transactions with tenants' assistance and approval. Real estate pinning apps have also become invaluable tools, enabling property managers to instantly pinpoint the location of a property for quick and accurate rental range assessments.

Hawaii Pacific Property Management takes pride in going the extra mile to ensure the success of property owners. The company introduces three groundbreaking guarantees to provide unmatched peace of mind:

Communication Guarantee: Hi Pacific Property Management is committed to prompt and effective communication. Whether answering or returning phone calls, the company guarantees a response within one hour.

Rent Guarantee: The company sets an asking rent in writing, assuring property owners that it will not exceed that amount. If the property remains vacant at the specified rent for 30 days or more, Hi Pacific Property Management will pay the owner the agreed-upon rent.

Eviction Guarantee: Hi Pacific Property Management conducts thorough background checks on all tenants. In the unfortunate event of an eviction due to non-payment of rent by a qualified tenant, the company covers the legal eviction costs.

"This is the new age of property management technologies, and today's property managers have more ways than ever to ensure tenants fulfill their obligations," said Duke Kimhan, CEO of Hawaii Pacific Property Management. "We are committed to leveraging the latest advancements in the field to deliver exceptional results for our clients while making property management an enjoyable and lucrative profession for realtors."

About Hawaii Pacific Property Management:

Hawaii Pacific Property Management is a trusted property management company specializing in rental homes throughout Oahu. With a team of experienced property managers and real estate professionals, the company offers comprehensive services to property owners and tenants alike. Hawaii Pacific Property Management won the AICA Best Property Management Company 2021 award and is known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, cutting-edge technology, and innovative guarantees.

