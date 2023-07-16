Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2023) - Matthew Wright has been appointed to the role of Production Executive at production company Paradox, known for most recently producing WeCrashed and A Day in the Life of America. With an extensive background in the entertainment industry, Wright will leverage his creative expertise to further develop and acquire intellectual properties (IP) while continuing to produce captivating content behind the scenes, including the latest music videos for the renowned band 30 Seconds to Mars, most recently 'Stuck'.





From a quaint seaside town in the UK to the heart of Hollywood, Wright's ascent to this role is a testament to his unwavering passion and commitment to his craft. Having nurtured dreams of working in the film industry since his formative years, he is thrilled and humbled by the opportunity that has presented itself. Wright started in the industry studying at Ravensbourne University, located in Greenwich, London. Whilst earning a degree, he was making content including working with the Royal Shakespeare Company for a year, broadcast directing multiple live school broadcasts including for their acclaimed production of Hamlet.





Matt begun his career working at Flare Productions, AMV BBDO's in-house production company, 'Working in production, making commercials, really is the greatest way to hone your craft. Some days I'd be working on five commercials at once, every day working on a different project, then hooting the next day. It was non-stop, intense… And absolutely fantastic. In one year I'd work on something like 80 commercials, from pre-production through to delivery'.

Matt then transitioned into film, starting with Marvel and Sony's Morbius, which was shooting in London. He joined the production as a Cast PA. This is where he met Emma Ludbrook, Paradox's CEO. Over the next couple years, Matt was entrusted with event producing 'Mars Island', 30 Seconds to Mars' infamous luxury music festival in Croatia. He also post-produced their film 'A Day in the Life of America', which recently aired on PBS and is available now online, where 92 crews across the United States simultaneously filmed in every state nationwide on July 4.

Matthew Wright will also be attached as Associate Producer to the highly anticipated Karl Lagerfeld biopic, along with the recently announced Andy Warhol biopic. These projects reflect Wright's ability to excel in managing high-profile films with a distinctive artistic touch.

Furthermore, Wright is actively involved in other prominent productions currently in development. With his versatile skill set and unparalleled dedication, Wright continues to make significant strides within the industry.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Wright stated, "I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity. Having grown up in a small town, dreaming of working in the film industry, I would never have believed it would have happened this quickly. I've been very lucky in the opportunities that have been granted to me and hope to create content that caters inclusivity both in front and behind the camera."

Matthew Wright's transition to the role of Production Executive at Emma Ludbrook's company signifies the organization's commitment to fostering talent and providing opportunities for creative minds to flourish. Wright's invaluable contributions and commitment to excellence make him an ideal choice for this pivotal role.

