Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) is managed by Mike Kerley and Sat Duhra, who are genuine income investors. This is evidenced by the trust's very attractive double-digit dividend yield, which is well above its peer group, and is a 'natural' distribution as it is fully paid out of income. HFEL's managers have been increasing the trust's allocation to Chinese-listed companies in anticipation of a post-COVID economic recovery in the country; China now makes up around a quarter of the fund. Meanwhile, they have retained an underweight position in Taiwanese and technology stocks, given the limited yields and more demanding valuations.

