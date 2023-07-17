Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) on July 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ECOTERRA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





ECOTERRA Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/173646_a7447fa8643d8ba6_001full.jpg

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is an all-in-one blockchain ecosystem that combines a Recycle2Earn app, recycling tokens, ecology actions, recycled materials and carbon offset marketplaces, and more, with the aim of empowering companies and rewarding consumers while taking action on climate change. Its native token, ECOTERRA, was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 14, 2023. The overall goal is to expand its global footprint and support the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Ecoterra

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), an all-in-one blockchain ecosystem that combines a Recycle2Earn app, recycling tokens, ecology actions, recycled materials and carbon offset marketplaces, with the aim of empowering companies and rewarding consumers while taking action on climate change.

Ecoterra aims to create a self-sustaining and circular ecosystem that facilitates rapid recycling and fights climate change. The ecosystem consists of four major components: recycling, the recycling marketplace, education, and the carbon offset marketplace. The recycling component involves customized plans for product companies, where money from the planned purchases is distributed to users as incentives for proper waste disposal. The recycling marketplace brings products and recycling companies closer together, promoting a circular product life cycle. The education component engages individuals and businesses in supporting educational programs, with educational materials included in recycling plans. The carbon offset marketplace streamlines the purchase of carbon credits. Blockchain technology is the core of these projects, providing transparency, security, and prompt transactions. Ecoterra aims to build a unified community of environmentally conscious individuals driven to make responsible choices and take part in in effective recycling.

Ecoterra focuses on addressing climate change by implementing business-level strategies and encouraging individual choices through a self-sustaining and circular ecosystem. The ecosystem consists of four key elements: recycling, the recycling marketplace, education, and the carbon offset marketplace. Individuals are incentivized through the "Recycle-to-Earn" mechanism, where they receive rewards from recycling waste and promote interest in recycling clothing and adopting renewable energy. Ecoterra offers recycling plans for businesses, varying in sizes and price based on the quantity and types of involved companies. The recycling marketplace connects businesses with recycling companies, promoting a circular product life cycle. Additionally, Ecoterra facilitates a carbon offset marketplace, allowing individuals and businesses to purchase verified carbon credits through the blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and reducing fraud risks.

Ecoterra offers a range of benefits and opportunities for individuals and businesses to address climate change. Individuals who recycle their waste through the ecoterra system can earn ecoterra tokens, which can be staked for passive income, used to purchase carbon credits, and accessed for educational content and NFT rewards. Businesses can participate in recycling plans, purchase raw materials from the recycling marketplace, and offset their carbon emissions through the carbon offset marketplace, while also receive detailed data on their target audience and contribute to environmental projects. Ecoterra ensures accessibility for individuals and businesses worldwide, and offers a wide range of certified environmental projects for carbon offsetting, including tree planting, cleanups, and marine carbon sequestration. Ecoterra aims to encourage large involvement and create meaningful change in the fight against climate change.

About ECOTERRA Token

Based on ERC20, ECOTERRA has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The token distribution consists of 50% allocated for the presale, 20% for the ecosystem LP, 10% for listings, 10% for marketing, 5% for the team, and 5% for corporate adoption. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 14, 2023, investors who are interested in ECOTERRA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about ECOTERRA Token:

Official Website: https://www.ecoterra.io/en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ecoterraio

Telegram: https://t.me/ecoterraio

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Bc9qPUzmX4

Medium: https://medium.com/@eco_terra

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x982b50E55394641cA975a0eEc630b120b671391a

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173646