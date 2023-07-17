Girard Sharp LLP: INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Investors in Waldencast Plc f/k/a Waldencast Acquisition Corp. to Contact the Firm.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Girard Sharp, LLP and Malmfeldt Law Group P.C., national investment, securities, and class action firms, announce that they are investigating claims on behalf of investors who acquired stock in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. prior to its merger with Obagi Global Holdings Ltd. in July 2022.

On July 5, 2023, Waldencast announced that certain of Obagi's financial statements for periods prior to the merger transaction "should no longer be relied upon." The financial statements containing errors and requiring restatement included those for 2021 and for the first quarter of 2022. These financial statements were included within Waldencast's registration and proxy statement soliciting stockholder approval of the merger.

In its July 5 announcement, Waldencast stated that the restatement of Obagi's 2021 financials was "linked to revenue recognition applicable to…marketing and other services purportedly performed by certain of Obagi's distributors" and that it expected Obagi's 2021 revenue to be adjusted downward by approximately $41 million.

On the news of the restatement, the price of Waldencast stock declined by approximately 10% on July 6, 2023. And since the merger with Obagi on July 27, 2022, the stock price has declined by approximately 25%.

