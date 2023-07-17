DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Restoration of Listing

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Restoration of Listing 17-Jul-2023 / 08:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alina Holdings PLC Alina Holdings PLC (Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) ("Alina", "ALNA" or the "Company") Restoration of Trading The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today. END Investor Enquiries: Alina Holdings PLC enquiries@alina-holdings.com

