Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 09:43
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing 
17-Jul-2023 / 08:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
 
Restoration of Trading 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and 
trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 
hrs today. 
 
 
END 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Enquiries: 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: REN 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 257930 
EQS News ID:  1680931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
