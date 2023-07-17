DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing 17-Jul-2023 / 08:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa" or the "Company") Restoration of Trading The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

