Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLZM | ISIN: SE0015221221 | Ticker-Symbol: 9U2
Frankfurt
17.07.23
08:08 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELLWEE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELLWEE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.07.2023 | 10:34
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ELLWEE AB (384/23)

Referring to the bulletin from ELLWEE AB's annual general meeting, held on June
21, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 20, 2023. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ELLWEE       
Terms:                    Reverse split:1:1000
Current ISIN:                SE0015221221    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 19, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020551679    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jul 20, 2023    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.