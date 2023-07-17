Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ELLWEE AB (384/23)

Referring to the bulletin from ELLWEE AB's annual general meeting, held on June 21, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 20, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: ELLWEE Terms: Reverse split:1:1000 Current ISIN: SE0015221221 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 19, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020551679 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 20, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.