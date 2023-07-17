Gong cha celebrates 2,000th store with biggest ever global tea party

One of the world's fastest growing tea brands will host a day of celebration, giveaways, and flavour discovery for customers across the world

LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tea masters Gong cha are hosting the biggest ever party in its history, to celebrate the opening of the brand's 2,000th store with customers across the world.

On the 21st of July, 10 new Gong cha shops will open across 24 hours, and at every tea shop worldwide, customers, first time tea tasters and experience seekers can join the festivities.

From 2-4pm, Gong cha's 'buy one, gift one' celebration means that with any signature Pearl Milk Tea purchased - the bestselling recipe globally - another can be gifted to a friend, family member or colleague to enjoy.

If you want to explore the full Gong cha menu, you can enjoy recipes from Brown Sugar Oolong and Matcha Strawberry to Wintermelon Milk and Passionfruit Green Tea - and many more - there is a flavour of freshly made, handcrafted brews for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Kiki Jin, Global CMO of Gong cha said: "We're thrilled to be celebrating this exciting milestone for Gong cha by inviting our customers to join us in attending our biggest ever Global Tea Party. Those heading into store on the 21st July will be able to share the joy of our teas together with friends and loved ones.

"At Gong cha our tea shops are a place where people can go and try something new every time they visit - it's a place we call The Land Of Possibilities - and all it takes is to say 'why not?' to our team to try a new flavour or experience beyond our typical day to day order - that's the magic of Gong cha."

The 2000th store is a milestone moment for the brand as it continues its path of accelerated growth. What started as a shop in Taiwan in 1996, became Gong cha in 2006, and the premium tea masters now serve millions of people in 23 markets across the world.

Kiki continued: "Gong cha is founded on the highest levels of skill and expertise, which are the very foundations on which the brand was built. So, save the date, bring a friend and head to Gong cha near you."

There are many ways to take part in the in-store celebrations, but it doesn't stop there - Gong cha will also be selecting three lucky people globally to win a year's supply of bubble tea. To be in with a chance of winning this ultimate prize customers can take a photo of their Gong cha tea and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag gongchateaparty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154549/Gong_cha.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gong-cha-celebrates-2-000th-store-with-biggest-ever-global-tea-party-301877688.html