Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended May 31, 2023.

"We saw strong independent revenue growth throughout the quarter resulting in a 13.5% increase in this segment," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "Independent record label represents 52% of our total revenue and this growth was seen throughout all major market segments and is derived from growing sales numbers and revenue per release. Total revenue grew by 6.9%."

"The Company increased its product development expenditures throughout the second half of 2022 to execute on earlier successful research and development expenditures. These investments continue through the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 where we see an increased in capitalized development costs," continued Vandenberg. "These costs are largely financed by ongoing operations."

Highlights

Highlights for Q3 2023 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q3 2022):

Quarterly revenue up 6.9% (6.3% foreign exchange adjusted);

Independent record label revenue, representing 52% of total revenue, up 13.5%;

EBITDA is $176,726 and capitalized development costs are $237,640.

During the quarter, the Company restarted a Normal Course Issuer Bid and repurchased 5,685 shares for a total cost of $3,923. Total repurchases under the normal course issuer bid to July 12, 2023 of 9,585 shares for a total of $7,463.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its 2023 third quarter results.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Monday, July 17, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the REGISTRATION FORM by clicking here.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit verbal questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information and provide attendees with an opportunity for questions.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 890 0812 8337

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access to the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As at May 31, 2023





2023



2022



$



$



ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

1,825,172



2,095,928

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41,166 (August 31, 2022- $39,518)

561,424



483,774

Other receivables

51,042



29,600

Prepaid expenses

47,073



83,242

Deposits

32,083



33,305 Total current assets

2,516,794



2,725,849

Property and equipment, net

206,427



311,792

Intangible assets, net

1,199,648



529,717 Total assets

3,922,869



3,567,358









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

108,779



116,290

Accrued liabilities

300,116



319,738

Deferred revenue

40,758



21,043 Total current liabilities

449,653



457,071 Total liabilities

449,653



457,071 Commitments and contingencies

-



-

Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 10,122,261 shares (August 31, 2022 - issued and outstanding 10,122,261 shares)

10,122



10,122

Additional paid-in capital

9,224,712



9,115,848

Accumulated deficit

(5,275,423 )

(5,639,465 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(486,195 )

(376,218 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,473,216



3,110,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,922,869



3,567,358

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Period ended May 31, 2023





2023



2022



$ $ Service revenue

1,068,007



999,282









Cost of revenue







Hosting costs

30,555



50,604

Internal engineering support

12,707



21,497

Customer support

72,001



121,816 Third-party and transactions costs

18,490



15,688

133,753



209,605 Gross margin

934,254



789,677





87%



79%

Operating expenses







General and administrative

314,387



318,995

Sales and marketing

237,834



113,172

Product development

247,392



326,125

Depreciation and amortization

37,182



36,313



836,795



794,605 Income from operations

97,459



(4,928 ) Other income







Interest and other income

9,593



1,686

Gain on disposal of assets

-



- Income before provision for income taxes

107,052



(3,242 ) Current income tax expense

-



- Net income

107,052



(3,242 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,429



28,168 Total comprehensive income

108,481



24,926 Net income per common share, basic and diluted

0.01



(0.00 )

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

