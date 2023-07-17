Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927146 | ISIN: ROTLVAACNOR1 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA TRANSILVANIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA TRANSILVANIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.07.2023 | 12:24
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIIB Works with Banca Transilvania and IFC to Support Green Housing in Romania with Bond Investment Project

BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Directors has approved a EUR100 million financing to support climate change mitigation in Romania through green housing. The Banca Transilvania Green Mortgages Bond Investment Project will finance green mortgages, or retail purchases of dwellings in certified residential green buildings in Romania via investment into a Tier 2 bond issued by Banca Transilvania, Romania's largest bank.

This is AIIB's first project in Romania as well as the first financing in green mortgages. By supporting the program, AIIB would enhance the green loan portfolio of Banca Transilvania and contribute to continuing growth of the green buildings segment in the country, facilitating the transition of the local construction and real estate industry toward a low-carbon economy and contributing to the provision of much-needed housing stock for the local middle class in the region. By investing in a Tier 2 instrument, the project will also help strengthen the capital resilience and stability of Banca Transilvania and the Romanian banking sector.

"This project is an example of an investment in green infrastructure, one of AIIB's priorities under its Corporate Strategy. Moreover, the project is categorized as 100 percent climate finance and Paris Agreement-aligned," said Konstantin Limitovskiy, AIIB's Vice President for Investment Operations (Region 2: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America). AIIB's new investment operations are now aligned with the Paris Agreement as of July 1, 2023.

"In addition, this project will also help support Romania's progress toward decarbonization and the government's efforts to provide modern, affordable and energy efficient homes to the local population," Limitovskiy added.

Also investing in this bond issuance alongside AIIB is the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is putting up an equivalent EUR100 million.

In its Sustainable Development Strategy 2030, Romania has set a target of intensifying its efforts to achieve the transition to a green economy characterized by low carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Furthermore, the government has zeroed in on energy efficiency improvements in buildings, including via programs that focus on thermal rehabilitation of apartment blocks. An average apartment in Romania consumes twice as much heat as an average apartment in other European countries, which leads to pollution, high energy bills, high energy subsidies and dependence on energy imports. The National Long-Term Renovation Strategy foresees a need for, approximately, EUR13 billion for the renovation of buildings by the year 2030 in order to meet the European commitments.

Ömer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer, Banca Transilvania, said, "The new financing facility helps us intensify our sustainable financing efforts in areas of interest for the transition to a sustainable economy in Romania. Thus, directing the proceeds towards energy-efficient mortgages will decrease energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring improved housing conditions."

More information about the project can be found here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aiib-works-with-banca-transilvania-and-ifc-to-support-green-housing-in-romania-with-bond-investment-project-301878339.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.