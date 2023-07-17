Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Celebrates World Emoji Day's Tenth Anniversary Year with Exciting Initiatives

Emojipedia.org Redesign

Zedge to ring opening bell at the NYSE

"World's Best Emoji-based Social Media Campaign" contest

Partnership with Conscious Alliance, a non-profit hunger relief organization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enables self-expression, today announced several initiatives to celebrate World Emoji Day's tenth anniversary year.

"Since its establishment ten years ago, Emojipedia, one of Zedge's coveted digital brands, has meticulously documented the entire world of emojis including roughly 500,000 individual emoji designs from companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Today we rolled out our redesigned website which exemplifies our commitment to providing valuable information about emoji etymologies and development, new timeline features and clear content categorizations coupled together with a technical upgrade that dramatically improves site speed. The redesigned Emojipedia website is currently being rolled out to our global userbase and can be accessed directly at beta.emojipedia.org.

"In celebration of this monumental anniversary, Zedge is excited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the bedrock of financial markets and the global economy. By way of analogy, the NYSE provides the perfect backdrop to honor World Emoji Day's 10-year anniversary as emojis, the universal language of the digital world, transcend communication barriers, enabling for deep emotion, self-expression, nuance, and clarity, and serving as the core foundation for global communication."

Celebratory events include:

Ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on July 17.

A competition between global brands to win the " World's Best Emoji-based Social Media Campaign " in honor of World Emoji Day. More details are available here: www.emojipedia.org/wed2023/

" in honor of World Emoji Day. More details are available here: www.emojipedia.org/wed2023/ A digital festival, currently underway, across Emojipedia's web and social media presence, celebrating the past, present and future of emojis in our lives. Notable highlights include an expanded World Emoji Awards featuring comprehensive retrospectives on the most popular new emojis, noteworthy design changes, significant brand integrations and major celebrity-emoji associations in pop culture.

Zedge is also contributing to those in need by partnering with Conscious Alliance, a national non-profit relief organization, to encourage supporting communities in crisis through hunger relief and youth empowerment. Additional early supporters of the Conscious Alliance initiative include John Paul De Joria's Peace Love & Happiness Foundation and The Activist Foundation.

Zedge acquired Emojipedia in August 2021. Emojipedia is the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji,' boasting more than 8 million monthly users.

