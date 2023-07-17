Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.07.2023 | 13:31
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kalima Secures USD10 Million Investment Commitment and Announces Private Sale and DEX Listing

Chainwire 
17-Jul-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Date, Chainwire 
 
Delegated proof-of-stake blockchain Kalima has entered into an agreement with ABO Digital, a private alternative 
funding group based in the Bahamas and Dubai. This significant partnership involves a commitment of USUSD10 million into 
the French-based blockchain company. Kalima has also released details of its KLX token sale. 
Kalima is a rapidly growing ecosystem that allows businesses, developers, and startups to build web3 enterprise and 
data governance applications, with a focus on IoT (Internet of Things) data in order to solve real-world problems. 
Kalima CEO André Legendre said: "The funding commitment from ABO Digital marks a significant milestone for Kalima, 
which plans to utilize the funds to further innovate and refine IoT solutions to revolutionize industries and drive 
digital transformation. The arrangement with ABO Digital will enable Kalima to enhance its IoT blockchain solutions for 
industrial companies and bolster strategic partnerships within the IoT and blockchain ecosystem." 
"We are excited to work with the Kalima team going forward," said Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital. "Kalima's 
innovative approach and expertise in web3 enterprise applications align perfectly with our commitment to driving 
technological advancements in enterprise blockchain solutions." 
The Kalima team has also announced a 24-hour private sale of its KLX token on Pinksale. The event will provisionally 
take place on July 19. A general purpose utility token, KLX can be used to pay for transactions and access blockchain 
services on the Kalima protocol. 
To support the growth of the KLX token, on July 10 Kalima Blockchain Governance created several proposals. These 
include bridging the KLX token from Polygon to the Ethereum network and proposing the 24-hour token sale on Pinksale. 
Following completion of the private sale event, KLX will be made available for trading on Uniswap, where a KLX-ETH pair 
will be established. 
The primary objective of the private sale, which will have a hard cap of 300 ETH, is to create a sufficiently deep 
liquidity pool on Uniswap. The Uniswap listing of the KLX token is planned for July 21. 
About Kalima 
Kalima is a low-consumption layer one blockchain for enterprises and IoT. It provides an interconnected blockchain for 
achieving decentralization and increasing scalability, adopting a framework popularized by blockchains such as Cosmos 
and Polkadot. Kalima can be embedded into very small IoT devices and allows AI inferences to be executed at the 
network's edge using its native smart contracts. 
About ABO Digital 
ABO Digital is an investment firm providing alternative financing solutions to cryptocurrency projects around the 
world. As part of the Alpha Blue Ocean group, which has executed more than USD2B in financing commitments for publicly 
listed companies since its inception in 2017, ABO Digital brings institutional-grade expertise and flexible financing 
solutions for blockchain developers worldwide. 
 
Contact 
Head of PR 
Yousef Batter 
White Label Strategy 
yousef.batter@whitelabelstrategy.io 
+971559356531 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1681525 17-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a8e7c8dade8c4a5490e52d89222387a2

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

