UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Introduces Artificial Intelligence Integration

AI software adds powerful diagnostic monitoring and assessment features and benefits.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTC PINK:UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its innovative eHealth virtual clinic kiosk designed for private patient and physician consultations in public spaces.

Key Highlights:

UniDoc implementing AI to Virtual Care Solutions Model ("VCSM") platform

AI and Predictive Algorithms to leverage proven Intensive Care Unit (ICU) solutions

To facilitate the integration of AI technology, UniDoc entered into a memorandum of understanding agreement on June 7, 2023 with Texas based DocBox Inc. ("DocBox") for the implementation of an integration pathway regarding the TriAge Assistant, a proven open Internet of Medical Things ("IoMT") platform for remote real-time clinical monitoring.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassare notes, "By blending the DocBox AI and predictive algorithms with our state-of-the-art diagnostics, high-speed access, and high-definition communications equipment, the UniDoc platform is predicted to enhance connectivity and productivity between doctors, clinicians, and patients enabling faster access to high-quality care through the adoption and deployment of the very latest eHealth innovations."

The TriAge Assistant has the potential to enhance the way doctors provide care to patients. Leveraging advanced AI and predictive analytics algorithms, combined with its ability to collect and securely store data from various sources, including medical devices, and primary care observations, the platform analyzes the data to offer valuable insights for clinical and operational decision-making. With these insights, doctors and healthcare providers can make more informed choices about their patients' care and proactively take steps to deliver improved healthcare access and solutions.

The healthcare sector is rapidly adopting new technologies. Since the onset of COVID-19, the global internet of things market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from $39.3 billion in 2020 to $172.4B by 2030 and Telemedicine is expected to exceed this to reach $244B by 2032.

The TriAge Assistant offers a cost-effective and rapid ability to integrate AI algorithms and applications, enhancing the UniDoc value proposition for healthcare providers. This streamlined approach empowers commercial partners to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies without significant infrastructure investments, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of clinical care.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC) (FRA:L7T) (OTC PINK:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

