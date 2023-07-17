Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from recent drilling completed in the 300-metre gap between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones (the "Gap Zone") as well as along a 200-metre gap within the Corsac Trend (see Figures 1 to 5) on the Philibert gold property, located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Québec, Canada (the "Philibert Project"; Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%).

Highlights Include: (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1)

DDH PB-23-439 returned 2.93 g/t Au over 16.3 metres from 186.4 to 202.7 metres, including 6.46 g/t Au over 5.5 metres from the Gap Zone;

DDH PB-23-441 returned 1.30 g/t Au over 35.2 metres from 65.0 to 100.2 metres, including 5.44 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and including, 8.35 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from the gap at the Corsac Fox Zone ;

; DDH PB-23-438 returned 16.75 g/t Au over 2.5 metres from 118.0 to 120.5 metres, including 37.2 g/ t Au over 1.1 metres from the Gap Zone;

DDH PB-23-432 returned 1.80 g/t Au over 13.4 metres from 126.9 to 140.3 metres, including 16.89 g/t Au over 1.1 metres from the Gap Zone;

DDH PB-23-433 returned 1.04 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 181.0 to 201.0 metres, from the Gap Zone; and

and DDH PB-23-443 returned 0.48 g/t Au over 49.0 metres from 60.0 to 109.0 metres, from the gap at Corsac Fox Zone.

Simon Marcotte, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "These results are strategically linking mineralization in two areas where a lack of data was creating gaps in our resource model. Linking mineralization along strike, especially at the Gap Zone, and being able to treat the entire 3 km trend as one resource should have very positive repercussions on the project economics. We can now envision a potential larger, more continuous open pit operation for all zones, which should also facilitate eventual operational access to the higher-grade mineralization at depth. As we eagerly anticipate the impending completion of the mineral resource estimate, we believe it will not only establish Philibert as a pillar within the camp but also propel the Chibougamau Gold Camp to become a globally recognized tier-1 asset."

Drill Program

The Philibert Project is comprised of five main zones, with the northwest and southeast domains being the primary components. Historically, a 300-meter gap has always existed between those two domains where the late aged NE-SW oriented Obatogamau fault transects the NW-SE oriented mineralized Philibert trend. Building on the tremendous success of the recent drilling programs across all five main zones, Northern Superior undertook a 3,000-metre drilling program earlier this year, in order to investigate this gap area. Northern Superior is reporting results for nine drill holes that tested the 300-metre gap between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones (the Gap Zone) as well as four drillholes that tested the gap at the Corsac Fox Zone (see Figure 1 to 4 and Table 1).

The results include infill drilling between the Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox zones where results from drilling completed last year returned high grade intersections including hole PB-22-382 returning 3.86 g/t Au over 15.0 metres starting at 198.0 metres and hole PB-22-379 returning 1.15 g/t Au over 19.4 metres starting at 167.6 metres. Nine (9) additional holes tested the gap including hole PB-23-439 drilled towards the southeast to test mineralization down dip from holes PB-22-382 and 379 which returned 2.93 g/t Au over 16.3 metres starting at 186.4 metres. Drilling tested mineralization to the east towards the Fault and Fennec Fox with hole PB-23-432 returning 1.80 g/t Au over 13.4 metres starting at 126.9 metres. Hole PB-23-431 also tested mineralization to the east but failed to intersect the intended target and drilled along the late aged fault which is not mineralized. On the east side of the fault several holes tested the extension of mineralization to the east of the fault correlating to the new domain in the Gap Zone, all holes intersected altered shear zones but were only weakly mineralized. Towards the west three holes tested mineralization along strike with hole PB-23-438 returning 16.75 g/t Au over 2.5 metres starting at 118.0 metres and hole PB-23-433 returning 1.04 g/t Au over 20.0 metres starting at 181.0 metres.

To date, the Corsac Fox Zone has been preliminarily defined over 800 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. Four holes tested a 200-metre gap in the Corsac Fox Zone following positive results from the 2022 program including hole PB-22-331 returning 2.11 g/t Au over 27.0 metres starting at 127.0 metres located west of the gap and hole PB-22-325 returning 1.64 g/t Au over 5.3 metres starting at 23.7 metres, located on the east side of the gap. Historic hole PH-93-214 was drilled down dip through the gap and intersected 1.32 g/t Au over 42.0 metres starting at 209 metres. Historically the Corsac Fox Zone was only selectively sampled, and the Company is planning to complete further sampling on the historic core.

Results from the 2023 drilling campaign included hole PB-23-441 returning 1.30 g/t Au over 35.2 metres starting at 65.0 metres and drilled off azimuth to the east of hole PB-23-443 which returned 0.48 g/t Au over 49.0 metres starting at 60.0 metres. Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong silicification, ankerite, sericite and fuchsite alteration and quartz-tourmaline and dark grey quartz veining with rare visible gold and up to 2-5% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. The lower contact is marked by a fault within a graphitic argillite horizon.

Table 1: Reported Resulted for the Corsac Fox and Gap zones.

Hole ID From To Width Au g/t Au g/t *

Core Length (m) Zone PB-23-431 59.5 61.5 2.0 0.54 1 Gap/Fault - A and 141.3 142 0.7 0.89 1 Gap/Fault - B and 184.2 185.7 1.5 1.95 3 Gap/Fault - B PB-23-432 126.9 140.3 13.4 1.80 24 Gap/Fault - A including 127.4 128.5 1.1 16.89 19 Gap/Fault - A and 191 198 7.0 1.23 9 Gap/Fault - B PB-23-433 105.3 111 5.7 2.50 14 Gap/Fault - A and 127 128.5 1.5 1.73 3 Gap/Fault - A and 145.5 152.8 7.3 0.35 3 Gap/Fault - A and 181 201 20 1.04 21 Gap/Fault - B including 181.9 184.8 2.9 5.72 17 Gap/Fault - B PB-23-434 73.5 99.2 25.7 0.49 13 Fennec including 97.9 99.2 1.3 5.50 7 Gap/Fault - A PB-23-435 11.3 17.5 6.2 1.79 11 Fennec including 12.3 13.3 1.0 5.06 5 Fennec PB-23-436 115 117 2.0 0.71 1 Fennec and 135.4 140 4.6 1.40 6 Fennec and 177.5 203 25.5 0.70 18 Fennec including 185 203 18 0.91 16 Fennec PB-23-437 62.2 69.8 7.6 0.3 2 Arctic Fox and 118 129 11.0 0.72 8 Gap/Fault - A PB-23-438 101.7 108.7 7.0 0.37 3 Gap/Fault - A and 118 120.5 2.5 16.75 42 Gap/Fault - A including 118 119.1 1.1 37.2 41 Gap/Fault - A and 142.4 144 1.6 0.88 1 Gap/Fault - B and 195.5 200 4.5 0.47 2 Gap/Fault - B PB-23-439 186.4 202.7 16.3 2.93 48 Gap/Fault - A including 189.2 194.7 5.5 6.46 36 Gap/Fault - A and 251.5 257.5 6.0 0.47 3 Gap/Fault - B PB-23-440 53.5 65 11.5 0.51 6 Corsac Fox including 53.5 55 1.5 2.00 3 Corsac Fox and 240.5 246.5 6.0 0.37 2 Corsac Fox PB-23-441 65 100.2 35.2 1.30 46 Corsac Fox including 80 84 4.0 5.44 22 Corsac Fox including 98.7 100.2 1.5 8.35 13 Corsac Fox PB-23-442 85.5 100 14.5 0.35 5 Corsac Fox including 85.5 89 3.5 0.79 3 Corsac Fox PB-23-443 60 109 49 0.48 24 Corsac Fox including 84.5 94 9.5 0.81 8 Corsac Fox



Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.





Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for Corsac Fox and Gap zones.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9834/173686_68b35271445c6a56_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan Map - zoomed in for the Gap Zone drilling results.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9834/173686_68b35271445c6a56_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Plan Map - zoomed in for the Corsac Fox Zone drilling results.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9834/173686_68b35271445c6a56_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Longitudinal view of the Gap Zone drilling with intersections in current press release labeled.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9834/173686_68b35271445c6a56_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Longitudinal view of the Corsac Fox Zone drilling with intersections in current press release labeled.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9834/173686_68b35271445c6a56_005full.jpg

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2023 were obtained by fire assay with ICP-AES finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to SGS Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Burnaby, British Columbia. Samples with visible gold identified were analyzed by Au-metallic screening on a 1kg sample screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by SGS Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$15 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 77,000 metres of drilling completed. Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.1 Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.2 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior Resources Inc.

2 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc.

