AIQ Introduces Channel Partner Referral Program

Go-To-Market Initiative Enables Partners To Expand Revenue Streams While Strengthening Customer Relationships

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, today unveiled its new Channel Partner Referral program that empowers technology providers to benefit from AIQ's comprehensive data-driven technology procurement and management services. The program is open to System Integrators, VARs, consultants, MSPs, and other providers that work with enterprise customers on a regional, national, and global scale.

AIQ's Channel Partner Referral program is designed to be a low-touch, high-impact opportunity for technology providers. Partners that refer clients to AIQ for technology assessment, procurement and negotiation services receive a 10 percent commission of any fees AIQ receives from its referred clients. Partners do not need to participate in AIQ's processes. The referral program is applicable to any IT-related project within an enterprise that is either currently operating or in the planning stages, or for enterprises that are looking to improve their cash position by optimizing vendor contracts.

"We are delighted to introduce the Channel Partner Referral program, which gives technology providers an opportunity to generate significant revenue from AIQ's services, while also allowing them to deepen relationships with their customers," said Blake Wetzel, AIQ's Chief Executive Officer. "Many enterprises are finding it expensive and difficult to raise capital in this economic climate, and are looking at alternative means to fund new initiatives, improve EBITDA, reduce expenses, or sustain existing operations. The Channel Partner Referral program gives our partners a solution to help remedy these financial challenges, and ensure that their clients have the resources to successfully achieve their strategic goals."

According to Hyoun Park, Principal Analyst for Amalgam Insights, AIQ's value proposition represents a unique opportunity for partners and consultants.

"The biggest challenge in managing IT procurement is in optimizing contracts across the wide variety of complex spend categories that are within IT," said Park. "Companies struggle to unlock savings that can account for 30 percent or more of this spend because of the lack of subject matter expertise, time, resources and effective contract management. AIQ's program empowers partners to help customers with multi-million dollar IT spend overcome these challenges."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to large enterprises around the world. Through AIQ's proprietary reverse-auction process, clients have enjoyed supplier savings of 44 percent on average since the company's inception 20 years ago. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions and direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and executing contracts. AIQ's clients organically increase enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding. Partners interested in registering for the program can visit https://www.aiq.co/referral-contact-page/ for more details.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co/.

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com.

