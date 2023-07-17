GraphDB and Knowledge Graph Leader Ontotext Taps Former Gartner VP Sumit Pal as Strategic Technology Director

Data management and analytics expert to help educate and evangelize how organizations can gain unprecedented knowledge and insights from diverse data sources.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext , the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, announced that Sumit Pal, former Gartner VP and Analyst for Data Management and Analytics has joined the company as Strategic Technology Director. In this role, he will be responsible for educating prospects and customers on the benefits of semantic knowledge graphs and graph databases. He will help drive Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to evolve messaging and product capabilities and to identify ways to improve and implement wider deployments across industries and enterprise use cases.

As a leading provider of both knowledge graphs and graph databases, customers select Ontotext as their data management and integration provider due to its ability to maximize the power of data, enable effective analytics, and identify diverse facts and rich metadata using Semantic Web standards. To learn more visit: https://www.ontotext.com/products

"Ontotext's technology and solutions are used across the value chain of the most knowledge intensive enterprises in many industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharma, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Energy and Publishing. Ontotext's technology enables them to apply cognitive technologies for large knowledge graphs, metadata management and content analytics that is proven in various enterprise environments," said Pal. "I am thrilled to join this progressive company and look forward to evangelizing the value that enterprises can achieve by identifying meaning across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information."

Mr. Pal has more than 30 years of experience in the data and software industries and has served in various roles spanning startups to enterprise organizations. In these capacities, he built, managed and guided teams and developed scalable software systems across the stack from middle tier, data layer, analytics and UI using Big Data, NoSQL, DB Internals, Data Warehousing, Data Modeling, and Data Science.

While at Gartner, he served as an advisor to CTO/CDOs, Enterprise and Data Architects, Data Engineers, and Data Scientists where he helped them design and implement data integration and management strategies. He also developed comprehensive research reports and was a frequent speaker on topics such as Graph Technology Applications, Knowledge Graphs, Data Mesh, Data Orchestration, etc. Prior to Gartner, Mr. Pal worked in a number of Data Science, Data Engineering and Big Data Architect roles with companies such as Keystone Strategy, Qcentive, Aetna, National Grid, LeapFrogRX, Oracle and Microsoft.

"Pal's decision to join Ontotext is a huge endorsement to our technology, approach, and the value we bring our customers," said Doug Kimball, CMO, of Ontotext. "His tenure evaluating a wide array of data management and analytic vendors combined with his expertise advising clients and non-clients will be instrumental in helping to articulate the benefits our customers can achieve by enhancing information access through a semantic knowledge graph. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to leveraging his deep expertise."

Ontotext helps businesses to derive meaningful, actionable insights out of business-critical data. The company's products and services empower biomedical experts to easily incorporate cutting edge technologies such as semantic knowledge graphs, linking multiple structured and unstructured datasets, AI powered analytics to help customers achieve enhanced decision making. Ontotext's products, based on its core product GraphDB, are credited for powering business-critical systems in some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and fast growing biotech startups, such as AstraZeneca, NuMedii and Novasenta. To learn more visit or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

