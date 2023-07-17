MOUs Establish Framework to Move Forward on Technical, Commercial Aspects for Projects

Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Slovak state-owned nuclear company JAVYS on the potential deployment of AP1000reactors and AP300 small modular reactors (SMR).

Slovakia is evaluating an expansion of new nuclear energy with Westinghouse's advanced, state-of-the-art Generation III+ reactor technology. The MOUs signed today will create a framework for the two parties to collaborate on detailed technical and developmental plans, while exploring the next steps to implement the proven reactor technologies in Slovakia.

"The U.S. Embassy in Bratislava is pleased that Westinghouse and JAVYS have signed these two memorandums of understanding, building the foundation for closer commercial cooperation between both companies in the civil nuclear energy sector. This represents another milestone in joint efforts by the governments of the United States and the Slovak Republic to achieve energy security and sustainability in Slovakia with a forward-looking focus on world-class technology," said Gautam Rana, the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia.

"We have rich experience with Westinghouse, as we have been collaborating on specific projects related to the decommissioning of nuclear power plants in Jaslovské Bohunice for a long time. In addition, Westinghouse is involved in and contributes to the processes of diversification of fresh nuclear fuel for reactors in Slovakia, thus representing, from our perspective, a company that covers the entire nuclear cycle," said Pavol Štuller, Chairman of the Board and CEO of JAVYS, a.s.

"Slovakia is a country that understands well the benefits of nuclear energy and we are very excited to be working with the JAVYS team to secure their energy future with our advanced, proven AP1000 and AP300 reactor technologies," said David Durham, Westinghouse President for Energy Systems.

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In the United States at the Vogtle site, one AP1000 unit recently began producing power for the grid while a second unit prepares for initial fuel load. Four AP1000 reactors are currently setting operational performance and availability records in China with six additional reactors under construction there. Poland selected the AP1000 technology for its first-ever nuclear energy program while Ukraine is committed to developing nine units. Bulgaria is planning to build one unit and the technology is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom and in the United States.

Westinghouse launched the AP300 SMR in May, a 300-MWe single-loop pressurized water reactor that is based on the proven, licensed AP1000 technology. The AP300 SMR is the only small modular reactor based on an Nth-of-a-kind operating reactor. Westinghouse is targeting design certification for the AP300 SMR by 2027 and for construction to begin by 2030. The first operating unit would be available in 2033.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

