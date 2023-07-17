Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A3EHAZ | ISIN: US3953303019 | Ticker-Symbol: G67
München
17.07.23
08:03 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 14:38
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Announces Expansion of Groove Line with Launch of Cara+

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of the Cara+ portable concentrate device by house brand Groove.

Greenlane launched the Groove brand in Fall 2022 to offer simple, functional, and reliable products at an affordable price point, filling a gap in the marketplace for high-quality, value-driven essential items. The newest product, CARA+, delivers a high-quality solid concentrate device at a value price and further expands Groove's product offerings that include glass, vaporizers and accessories.

Designed for everyday use, Groove products are developed and vetted by industry experts to ensure they meet both quality and competitive price standards. Included in the Groove product line are glass pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.

"The addition of Groove to our house of brands has been highly successful since its launch," said Craig Snyder, CEO of Greenlane. "Our strategy is to accelerate growth and profitability with a key component of that coming from our innovative product development. We are pleased with the 13 products we have produced from Groove so far and we are optimistic and excited about future launches from Groove to come."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com.

Investor Contact
ir@greenlane.com

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768212/Greenlane-Announces-Expansion-of-Groove-Line-with-Launch-of-Cara

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
