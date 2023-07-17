MGO Global Welcomes Soccer Superstar Leo Messi to Miami

MIAMI, FL, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO," the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today acknowledged its excitement over its business partner, Lionel ("Leo") Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all times, formally announcing his joining Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, a pro soccer club co-owned by fellow soccer superstar David Beckham this summer.

Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, stated, "We are thrilled beyond measure to welcome Leo to the United States, and to Florida in particular, which is also home to MGO' Global's corporate headquarters. Sending shockwaves through the global soccer world, Leo's recent decision to sign with Inter Miami is expected to have significant impact on the growing popularity of the sport of soccer in the United States. Moreover, we fully anticipate that his move stateside will help to further elevate awareness of and attract new customers to TheMessiStore.com, the official Messi Brand store for Messi-inspired apparel, accessories and homewares designed and marketed by MGO."

About MGO Global Inc.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital commerce. Guided by its deep understanding of data analytics, personality-driven trust and algorithm-driven marketing and distribution, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched its first DTC brand - The Messi Store, which offers a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

