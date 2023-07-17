Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI) (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the appointment of a new National Sales Director.

The Company appoints:

Eric Forrest National Sales Director to the Team of PSSI the Company's Subsidiary.

Eric Forrest is a highly experienced professional with a vast range of expertise in various industries. With a proven track record in sales, business development, and strategic consulting, Eric has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision.

As President at Triloc LLC, Eric has been instrumental in the success of this privately held Merchant Banking, Insurance, and Investment Firm since its establishment in 2012. With a presence in the USA, India, and Europe, Triloc LLC has been able to scale businesses and brands in the Real Estate, Insurance, and Business Development sectors under Eric's guidance.

As Area Manager, Trainer, and Recruiter at Fast Cash Taxes, LLC, Eric displayed exceptional skills in managing sales and marketing teams across multiple locations.

During Eric's tenure as a Distributor at Kirby Company, Eric achieved the prestigious title of the #1 volume area distributor worldwide. Eric contributed to the success of the company by excelling in recruiting, marketing, sales, accounting, and customer service.

Eric, a 56-year-old male, holds licenses in general and light industrial construction, in financial services and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University, Lafayette Indiana where he was a member of the football team and Vice President of Future Business Leaders.

With Eric's vast experience, exceptional leadership skills, and diverse expertise across multiple industries and with his unique combination of strategic thinking, business acumen, and a passion for achieving results he is a valuable asset to DTII/PSSI.

When asked to join the DTII/PSSI Team Eric responded:

"I am very enthusiastic about this opportunity and challenge. This is tailor made for my skill set. I am very passionate about protecting our nation and more importantly about protecting our children. My vision is to grow a massive sales force of trained and motivated distributors and sales representatives nationwide. I plan to attract experienced sales distributors from other established companies to start, - BUT - my goal is to raise our distributors from our sales force. I want to create a culture of highly trained and motivated achievers who live and breathe our system of growth. We will call it "The System Of Growth" where you earn your way to the top."

From our President and CEO:

"I am delighted to welcome Eric Forrest as the head of our PSSI National Sales Team. Eric brings a strong background in Sales, Management and Training, most valuable qualities to bring our company's plans and dreams -'the household name for school safety' - to nationwide acceptance …" said Merrill W. Moses, the Company's President.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway, our newest model in production and ready for the market. The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http//www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/index.html

