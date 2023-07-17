Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 15:02
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aerial Vantage Relocates Corporate HQ to East Lansing, Michigan

The drone analytics company relocates its corporate headquarters from Washington D.C. to The MSU Technology Innovation Center to align with the company's growth strategy and enhances its presence in the dynamic business ecosystem of East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Aerial Vantage, a leading AgTech developer of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision software as a service, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Washington D.C. to The MSU Technology Innovation Center at 325 East Grand River Suite 324A, East Lansing, MI, 48823. This move represents a significant milestone for Aerial Vantage as it aligns with the company's growth strategy and enhances its presence in the dynamic business ecosystem of East Lansing.

The MSU Technology Innovation Center was selected as the new corporate headquarters due to its state-of-the-art facilities, collaborative environment, and proximity to Michigan State University (MSU). This strategic move positions Aerial Vantage to leverage the technological expertise and innovative research conducted at MSU, fostering synergistic partnerships and driving continuous advancement in aerial imaging and geospatial solutions.

Aerial Vantage would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Kay O'Berry, Executive Assistant of the MSU Foundation, and Jeff Smith, Director at the MSU Foundation, for their invaluable support throughout the relocation process. Their vision and dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship have been instrumental in facilitating this transition and solidifying Aerial Vantage's commitment to the East Lansing community.

"We are thrilled to establish our new corporate headquarters at The MSU Technology Innovation Center," said Michael Dalley, CEO. "This move not only reflects our strategic growth plans but also reinforces our commitment to collaboration and innovation. East Lansing's vibrant ecosystem and proximity to MSU will provide Aerial Vantage with unparalleled opportunities to develop cutting-edge solutions and drive transformative change in our industry."

The relocation of Aerial Vantage's corporate headquarters to The MSU Technology Innovation Center represents a significant step forward for the company. By leveraging the synergies between academia and industry, Aerial Vantage aims to pioneer groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision software solutions serving the entire agricultural supply chain.

About Aerial Vantage

Aerial Vantage is a leading AgTech developer of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision software as a service. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Aerial Vantage leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value across the entire agricultural supply chain.

Contact Information

Chris Brinton
Chair of the Board
cbrinton@aerialvantage.us
(703) 980-3961

Michael Dalley
CEO
mdalley@aerialvantage.us

SOURCE: Aerial Vantage

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765770/Aerial-Vantage-Relocates-Corporate-HQ-to-East-Lansing-Michigan

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.