Bloomfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Alliance Advisors, a leading global corporate advisory and shareholder communications firm, is pleased to announce that Robert S. Brennan has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

"Rob is a proven industry leader with a significant record of success in developing and executing impactful sales, marketing, and M&A strategies. I am excited to add such high caliber talent to Alliance's executive team," said Alliance Chief Executive Officer Joseph Caruso.

Brennan will focus on organic growth through the development of partnerships, product and capabilities expansion. In addition, he will identify and lead new acquisition opportunities. These collective efforts will build more repeatable and scalable revenue, added Caruso.

"Alliance is differentiating themselves in the market by embracing new technologies and capabilities to deliver more insightful investor intelligence and a greater client experience. I am excited to join such a forward-thinking group of professionals," commented Brennan.

Most recently, Brennan served as Chief Revenue Officer for an insurance start-up where he developed the go-to-market strategy, built the sales infrastructure, and signed over 20 partnerships with a range of mortgage and fintech companies, enabling their customers to purchase digital insurance products.

Brennan also served in multiple roles over 24 years with Computershare US and Georgeson. He led sales and marketing efforts at Computershare Loan Services and was the EVP, Corporate Strategy, completing four acquisitions for Computershare. As a member of the Computershare Fund Services executive team, he provided strategic guidance on proxy solicitation campaigns to investment management companies, their managers, and boards on major M&A, change-of-control and fund-restructuring transactions. At Georgeson, he held P&L responsibilities over the unit which provided proxy solicitation services to open-end funds, closed-end funds, and ETFs and was a member of the Board of Directors.

