HyperX x Liquid Blue Limited Edition Keycap: A Nod to Team Liquid's Beloved and Sometimes Mischievous Mascot

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX x Liquid Blue Limited Edition Keycap. The new keycap features a special design inspired by Team Liquid's beloved mascot, Blue (known for being mostly sweet, but sometimes mischievous). Uniquely crafted and developed with next-generation color 3D printing technology, the new keycap adds an extra element of personalization to keyboards and enables Team Liquid fans to showcase their support.

HyperX Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Team Liquid for Custom "Blue" Mascot Keycap

"Blue is the physical manifestation of the Team Liquid brand. It's been inspiring to see all the cool and creative ways that they've been brought to life by our staff, our fans, and now our partners. This collaboration with one of our longest standing partners, HyperX, will bring Blue's passion for gaming to a wider audience," said Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "I am stoked to get my hands on the limited-edition keycap and add it to my collection." Specifically developed for those who are looking to add a bit of fun flair to their gaming setup, Team Liquid was involved in the ideation and design process of the HyperX x Liquid Blue Limited Edition Keycap, ensuring that it truly represents the complete essence of the team and its community. Adding a touch of team spirit to gaming environments, Team Liquid fans can now personalize their desk setup with the adorable mascot Blue. Whether playing, competing, or simply having fun, gamers can now have Blue by their side when doing it all.

"This latest addition to HyperX's limited edition keycap lineup embodies HyperX's commitment to provide high-quality products, while also offering customization to suit personal gaming needs and styles," said Kitty Cao, Esports Sponsorships Manager, HyperX. "Through this collaboration with Team Liquid, we're excited to offer another exclusive keycap design, created to enhance gaming and desk setups and allow gamers to express individuality and show support for their favorite team."

The HyperX x Liquid Blue Limited Edition Keycap is the fourth addition to HyperX's HX3D 3D printed custom keycaps collection. Previous keycap drops have demonstrated a popular demand in this keyboard personalization space and HyperX has no plans to slow down as they continue to collaborate with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams to bring more unique and fan-friendly keycaps to the market that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles.

With unparalleled design freedom, other 3D printed products are also planned for launch in the future through the HyperX HX3D personalization initiative. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX's personalization products are manufactured using re-used powder nylon.

Availability

The HyperX x Liquid Blue Limited Edition Keycap will be available in the U.S. only through HyperX.com starting at 9 a.m. PDT on July 21st until August 20th at 9 a.m. PDT or until supplies last. Pricing for this keycap is $19.99. Don't miss the chance to grab the exclusive keycap drop before time runs out. Once the HyperX limited edition keycaps are sold out, they won't be available again. For more information, please visit the HX3D product page.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers' pricing may vary.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, streamers and influencers. Visit www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has over 110 athletes competing across 19 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information, click HERE.

In addition to the premier esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its esports athletic brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media, esports wikipedia Liquipedia, and a full service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary style filmmaking, and creative commercial content.

In September 2016, controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.

