BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces The Completion of Hyperspectral Fly-Over Field work by SpecTIR at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on the development of the Midnight Owl Lithium Project in Arizona, has reported that the SpecTIR hyperspectral Field testing using Fixed Wing Fly-Over has been completed. Results and Interpretations are expected to be supplied so that they can be reviewed and analyzed. After a thorough review, the data will be made available to the public. The Midnight Owl testing was conducted at military-grade spacing of VNIR/SWIR 1.0m GSD and LWIR 2.0m GSD. The testing encompassed the entirety of the Midnight Owl Project as well as all of its most recent expansions.

"We are delighted at the speed and efficiency of the SpecTIR team, turning a two-month turnaround into barely two weeks," said BrightRock Gold Corp. CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. "This enables us to move more quickly into a targeted sampling program in order to further delineate possible drill sites and economically viable deposits."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

