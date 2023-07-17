Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Announces UltraShear Nano-CBD Roll-Out Program Enters Rapid Expansion Phase of Distribution and Partnering

During Interview with "Cannabis Talks" (Cannabis and Hemp Insider), CEO Ric Schumacher Reveals Transition into Aggressive Growth Phase for Revolutionary Nano-CBD with U.S. Retailers and Wholesalers

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, biotherapeutics, food and beverage, and other industries, announced today in an interview with renowned cannabis business authority Jeffrey Friedland that PBIO was now advancing into Phase 2 of commercialization of its revolutionarily-effective, UltraShear-processed nanoemulsified CBD topical spray, transitioning from early, targeted sales and marketing efforts into rapid expansion plans for its nationwide and global distribution base.

Jeffrey Friedland, the CEO of FC Global Strategies and a thought-leader in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, is an author quoted in publications including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, Forbes, Bloomberg TV, NBC.com, and other leading business periodicals, a sought-after speaker at conferences globally, and is the host of online interview programs including "Business Connect Insider," "Medical and Pharma Insider," "Emerging Technology Insider" and "Cannabis and Hemp Insider." Click here to hear Mr. Friedland's interview with PBIO's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher: PBIO Video Interview July 16, 2023

Mr. Schumacher explained in the interview: "There has been significant noise in the CBD and broader cannabis markets from companies touting a nanoemulsion offering in the past few years, but none are able to match UltraShear's capability to deliver tightly controlled nano-droplet sizes in the sub-100 nm range, with rock-solid stability, easily and affordable scaled-up production efficiency, and elimination of the metal contamination resulting from the most commonly-used competitive technology today. We initially hand-picked a small, select group of retailers for our first round of efforts in the sale and distribution of our Nano-CBD Topical Spray product, which allowed us to explore and optimize factors like product formulation, CBD concentration targets, bottle and dispenser technology, product size and packaging configuration, pricing, and shipping logistics. This first phase of activity was extremely productive in answering those questions. We now have a confidently-designed product and an accumulation of powerful UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray user testimonials."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "Effective this week, we enter PBIO's Phase 2 of our Nano-CBD commercialization strategy with rapidly expanding efforts to welcome and integrate many additional retailers and wholesalers across the USA, while we introduce and establish our uniquely fast-acting and potent Nano-CBD topical spray to the broader U.S. and global markets. As we have mentioned in recent news releases, independent research by a leading cannabis academic team has dramatically confirmed our UltraShear-processed Nano-CBD product to have uniquely differentiated performance over all existing known CBD products (compared to the gold standard of IV infusion), and we anticipate the release of those results in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in the near future."

Pressed by Mr. Friedman to discuss the expected impact of this announced Phase 2 upon PBIO's business results for the remainder of 2023 and beyond, Mr. Schumacher concluded: "We anticipate signing up over 20 retailers and wholesalers in the remainder of 2023, with an estimated incremental revenue impact of $2-3 million over 2022 results. We also plan to launch our UltraShear Nano-CBD Oral Spray product this October. Over the next 12 months, our goal is to sign and launch at least 50 new UltraShear Nano-CBD retailers and wholesalers, and to achieve at least $10M in incremental revenue impact in 2024. This is a very exciting transition time for our team, our investors, and for the world of CBD and cannabis users!"

