O'Fallon, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit is excited to announce a new location of the showroom; 15011 S Commerce Dr Dearborn, MI 48120. The new chapter in the company's 24-year history with Gateway Classic Cars will continue to celebrate the auto industry within the Detroit community. Our new upgraded showroom boasts over 50,000 square feet and showcases a wide spectrum of classic vehicles, forged in the Detroit automotive era and continues to delight and inspire collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit will be celebrating it's grand re-opening on Saturday, August 26th, starting at 9:00am. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10:30am. The Dearborn Animal Shelter will be on-site for this event along with some of their current pets looking for their new forever home. Food and beverages will be served while supplies last. All classic car owners and enthusiasts are invited to come down and be part of the celebration!

Gateway Classic Cars continues to remain the leader in global marketing for classic and exotic vehicles. Since 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has specialized in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates by improving their success in passing along the passion for their treasured vehicles. This year Gateway launched an auction platform which has strengthened their position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. Plus, no other company is more reputable and eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams.

Every Gateway Classic Cars' showroom is open to the public from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday. Each showroom features classic, collector, muscle, exotic cars, and trucks. All 21 showrooms enjoy our Caffeine and Chrome event on the last Saturday of each month from 9am-Noon.

St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, SC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; Tampa, FL; San Antonio, Austin, TX; Tulsa, OK

